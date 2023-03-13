FULLERTON, Calif.—The rain cleared and South Dakota softball finally took the field Sunday following two days of cancellations. The Coyotes defeated Columbia 8-1 and loss to Cal State Fullerton 2-0.

South Dakota catcher Bela Goerke was 3-for-4 with an RBI double that ignited a four-run, first inning for the Coyotes (9-10). Aleesia Sainz made it 7-1 with a two-run home run in the second. It was her second home run in three games and fourth of the season.

