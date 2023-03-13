FULLERTON, Calif.—The rain cleared and South Dakota softball finally took the field Sunday following two days of cancellations. The Coyotes defeated Columbia 8-1 and loss to Cal State Fullerton 2-0.
South Dakota catcher Bela Goerke was 3-for-4 with an RBI double that ignited a four-run, first inning for the Coyotes (9-10). Aleesia Sainz made it 7-1 with a two-run home run in the second. It was her second home run in three games and fourth of the season.
That was plenty of offense for South Dakota pitcher Clara Edwards who earned her third consecutive complete-game victory. She allowed five hits and struck out three without a walk. She was also 1-for-2 inside the batter’s box and drew a bases-loaded walk as part of that four-run first.
Fullerton pitchers Myka Sutherlin, Haley Rainey and Raci Miranda combined for a four-hit shutout in game two. Sutherlin did the heavy lifting with five innings of work. She allowed just one hit and struck out three. Rainey pitched the sixth and Miranda tossed the seventh to pick up a save.
Still, South Dakota had its chances against a Titans team that entered play ranked No. 22 in the RPI. The Coyotes left the bases loaded in the third while trailing 1-0 and put runners on second and third in the seventh inning.
Coyote starter Kori Wedeking was the hard-luck loser. She allowed just six hits and struck out three. The Titans scored on an overthrow in the bottom of the first and on a two-out double by Alexa Neil in the fifth.
South Dakota has added games to this week’s schedule to make up for the rainouts:
Monday -- @ Long Beach State (9:30 a.m. PT) and @ Loyola Marymount (2 p.m. PT)
Tuesday -- @ UC San Diego, doubleheader (3 p.m. PT)
Wednesday -- @ San Diego State (time TBA)
Thursday – vs. Colgate (game played at University of San Diego at 11 a.m. PT)
