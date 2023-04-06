PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Daniel Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Addison Smith of Wausa each had a hand in two victories at the Plainview Invitational track and field meet, held Thursday in Plainview, Nebraska.
Norfolk Catholic swept the team titles. The Knights won the boys’ title 213 to 73 over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, and the girls’ title 133.5 to 110 over O’Neill St. Mary’s
Puppe swept the hurdles, finishing the 110-meter event in 15.56 and the 300-meter event in 41.11. The 300-meter time was a school record for the Bears.
Smith claimed victory in the 1600 (5:00.95) and helped the Vikings to victory in the 3200 relay. Braydon Hoesing, Addison Smith, Cade Wakeley and Luke Woockman finished in 8:58.96.
Creighton’s Matthew Johnson tied Norfolk Catholic’s John Clausen for top honors in the pole vault, each clearing 13 feet.
Norfolk Catholic had nine other victories on the day, led by Carter Janssen’s wins in the 100 (11.60) and 200 (24.94), as well as part of the 400 relay (44.86). Clausen also ran on the Knights’ winning 1600 relay (3:45.98). Mason Timmerman ran on both relays. Kanyon Talton won the 400 (52.82) and ran on the winning 1600 relay. Kade Pieper swept the shot put (57-8) and discus (157-8).
The Plainview boys had three wins, with Spencer Hille claiming both the high jump (6-3) and long jump (20-0).
Only two area girls earned victories in the meet, both in the throws. Wausa’s Taylor Alexander won the discus (125-7). Berniece McCorkindale of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge won the shot put (35-0 1/2).
The Norfolk Catholic girls won seven events, with Jamaya Koehlmoos having a hand in three. Koehlmoos won the 100 (14.03) and 200 (28.27) and ran on the Knights’ winning 400 relay (52.90). Eva Hartzell swept the 100- (17.35) and 300-meter (50.30) hurdle events. Aubrey Barnes won the long jump (16-5 1/2) and ran on the winning 400 relay.
Osmond’s Cali Gutz won both the 800 (2:36.50) and 1600 (6:05.72). O’Neill St. Mary’s won the 1600 (4:31.15) and 3200 (10:30.48) relays, with Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, Lorissa Reiman and Alissa Brabec running on both relays.
