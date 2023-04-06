PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Daniel Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Addison Smith of Wausa each had a hand in two victories at the Plainview Invitational track and field meet, held Thursday in Plainview, Nebraska.

Norfolk Catholic swept the team titles. The Knights won the boys’ title 213 to 73 over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, and the girls’ title 133.5 to 110 over O’Neill St. Mary’s

