Jil Hellerforth scored in each half to power Morningside to a 6-0 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The match marked the final home contest of the season for MMU (1-12, 0-9 GPAC). The Lancers travel to Presentation on Wednesday before finishing the season at Midland on Oct. 30.
Julie Andersen, Evan Geiben, Antonia Janssen and Ellie Gengler each scored for Morningside (8-5-1, 4-4-1 GPAC). Ebba Torgner had two assists, with Merel Kooij and Jaedyn Mauck each recording an assist in the victory.
Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl had two of the Lancers’ three shots, including the lone shot on goal. Shelby Reed had the other shot.
Sedrena Philips stopped one shot in the final 29 minutes for Morningside. Megan Messersmith started for the Mustangs. Kelsey Johnson made five saves for MMU.
