A seven run sixth inning was the difference for the Lakers in a 10-8 win over Freeman Sunday night.
Each player in the lineup recorded a hit for the Lakers (8-2). Mitch Gullickson picked up two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Nick Bartles added two hits and two RBI. Miles Carda and Zach Shastay recorded two hits and one run driven in each.
Kyle Braun went 4-for-5 with three RBI for Freeman. Alex Fiegen added three hits. Allan Scherschligt picked up a pair of hits and RBI. Bailey Sage contributed two hits and one run driven in.
Shastay picked up the win for Yankton, striking out six over 3 2/3 innings. Jonah Hofer took the loss for Freeman, allowing seven runs over 2 1/3 innings.
Yankton is back in action Thursday at Tabor.
Alexandria 3, Parkston 2
PARKSTON —A two-run ninth inning was the difference in a 3-2 Alexandria victory over Parkston in Parkston Sunday night.
Jordan Gau hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to give Alexandria a 3-2 lead. Tyson Gau added a hit and one RBI. Peyton Smith, Michael Schoettmer, Chris Marek and Jed Schmidt added one hit apiece.
Jeff Harris and Dan Bonte each went 2-for-4 for Parkston (3-11). Dylan Mogck added one hit and one RBI. Nate Doering contributed one hit.
Tyson Gau picked up the win for Alexandria, working seven innings, striking out nine batters. Jake Weber took the loss for Parkston, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings.
Parkston’s next game is at home against Platte Thursday.
Winner-Colome 11, Platte 2
WINNER — Winner-Colome tacked on runs in the first four innings to take an 11-2 win over Platte Sunday evening.
Austin Calhoon and Reed Harter recorded three hits each for Winner-Colome. Calhoon drove in three runs and Harter one. Austin Richey added two RBI.
Ryan Allen picked up a hit and one RBI for Platte (4-3). Hunter Hewitt and Jimmy DeWaard recorded hits. Hayden Kuiper added one RBI.
Derek Graeser pitched six innings, striking out nine to pick up the win. Harter struck out eight in three innings of relief. Pat Veurink took the loss for Platte, giving up nine runs over 2 2/3 innings.
Platte’s next game is Thursday at Parkston.
Mount Vernon 6, Corsica-Stickney 5
MOUNT VERNON — A walk-off walk was the difference for Mount Vernon in a 6-5 win Sunday night in Mount Vernon.
Cameron Deinert drew the walk to bring in the final run after the bases were loaded by walks in the bottom of the ninth inning. Deinert also had one hit. Bradley Dean and Deric Denning recorded two hits each for the Mustangs (9-2).
Ryan Buck and Luke Bamberg recorded three hits each for Corsica-Stickney. Bamberg recorded two RBI each. Aaron Groeneweg picked up two hits and one RBI.
Denning earned the win, pitching two innings. Baley Miller struck out six over seven innings in the start for Mount Vernon. Nathan Blom walked the bases loaded to take the loss. Blake Moke pitched the walk to Deinert to bring in the final run.
Mount Vernon’s next game is Thursday at home against Dimock-Emery.
