PONCA, Neb. — Elk Point-Jefferson outlasted Ponca 44-42 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
No statistics were reported for EPJ (10-8), which hosts Tea Area on Friday.
Taylor Korth led Ponca with 12 points. Tucker McGill had 11 points off the bench.
Ponca finishes the regular season at Creighton on Feb. 18.
ELK POINT-JEFF. (10-8) 16 13 6 9 — 44
PONCA (9-13) 11 13 4 14 — 42
Ethan 60, Menno 40
MENNO — Riley Endres scored 16 points to lead Ethan past Menno 60-40 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kaden Klumb added 11 points in the victory.
Hayden McNinch finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds for Menno. Tyler Massey added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Ethan travels to Freeman on Tuesday. Menno hosts Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
ETHAN (12-6) 18 10 18 14 — 60
MENNO (6-11) 8 8 7 17 — 40
DWU Culver’s Classic
Lower Brule 75, FA-M 60
SALEM — Lower Brule put five players in double figures on the way to a 75-60 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in the DWU Culver’s Classic boys’ basketball event, Saturday in Salem.
Keshaume Thigh flirted with a triple double, posting 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Lower Brule. Brian LaRoche, Jr., scored 14 points. Ellwyn Langdeau and Treven McBride each scored 11 points, with McBride going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. Lane Gray added 10 points in the victory.
Thalen Schroeder finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for Freeman Academy-Marion. Quincy Blue scored 16 points, Connor Epp scored 14 points, and Matthew Hagen added nine points and seven assists for the Bearcats.
Lower Brule, 14-2, travels to Little Wound on Monday. Freeman Academy-Marion, also 14-2, travels to Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (14-2) 16 22 13 9 — 60
LOWER BRULE (14-2) 18 27 15 15 — 75
Potter County 83, Viborg-Hurley 55
SALEM — Grant Luikens and Cooper Logan combined for 55 points to lead Potter County past Viborg-Hurley 83-55 in the DWU Culver’s Classic boys’ basketball event, Saturday in Salem.
Luikens finished with a game-high 30 points. Logan had 25 points and nine rebounds. Drake Bassett scored 15 points and had four steals. Seth Sharp grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory.
For Viborg-Hurley, Blake Schroedermeier went 7-of-11 from three-point range, finishing with 23 points. Hayden Gilbert scored 18 points for the Cougars. Byron Osterloo added six assists.
Potter County, 15-1, travels to Leola-Frederick Area Monday. Viborg-Hurley, 11-6, travels to Menno on Tuesday.
POTTER COUNTY (15-1) 23 12 27 21 — 83
VIBORG-HURLEY (11-6) 18 12 15 10 — 55
Hanson 59, Platte-Geddes 39
SALEM — Hanson put four players in double figures on the way to a 59-39 victory over Platte-Geddes in the DWU Culver’s Classic boys’ basketball event, Saturday in Salem.
Noah Price scored 18 points, and Ethan Cheeseman had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Hanson. Kade Waldera scored 11 points and Luke Haiar added 10 points in the victory.
Caden Foxley finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots for Platte-Geddes. Hayes Rabenberg added nine points.
Hanson, 12-5, hosts Corsica-Stickney on Feb. 18. Platte-Geddes, 13-4, hosts Scotland on Monday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (13-4) 14 16 5 4 — 39
HANSON (12-5) 14 15 17 13 — 59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.