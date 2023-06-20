WATERTOWN — The Dell Rapids Mudcats (Class B) and the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels (Class A) continued to lead their respective divisions the latest South Dakota Amateur Baseball Poll of the season.
Yankton received votes in the Class A poll. The Lesterville Broncs and Platte Killer Tomatoes each drew votes in the Class B poll.
The complete rankings include:
CLASS A: 1. Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels; 2. Brookings Cubs; 3. Renner Monarchs; 4. Sioux Falls Brewers; 5. Brandon Valley Rats. Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar and Yankton Tappers.
CLASS B: 1. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 2. Winner-Colome Pheasants; 3. Lennox Only One Alpacas; 4. Canova Gang; 5. Alexandria Angels; 6. Garretson Bluejays; 7. Mount Vernon Mustangs and Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks; 9. Dell Rapids PBR; 10. Dimock-Emery. Others receiving votes: Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds, Lake Norden Lakers, Lesterville Broncs and Platte Killer Tomatoes.
