MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks used a pair of double-digit runs in the first half to build a 28-point halftime lead on the way to a 79-51 victory over Campbell County, Wyoming in the Hoop City Classic basketball event, Tuesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Cody Oswald, making his first career start, scored 17 points to lead Yankton. For the junior, the focus coming into the contest was not about his start but about how the team would play.
“We had a good team practice (Monday),” he said. “I was excited to see how we could do during the game.”
Jaden Kral scored 16 points. Drew Ryken had 10 points, Rugby Ryken scored eight points and Michael Mors finished with seven points for the Bucks.
Jason Fink scored 17 points, hitting five three-pointers, to lead Campbell County (3-4).
The 6-6 Fink proved a defensive challenge for the Bucks, noted Yankton head coach Chris Haynes.
“They were a tougher challenge for our big guys,” he said. “But overall I thought our guys did a good job of getting through screens, doing some things that they’re not used to doing.”
Fink’s first three-pointer of the game gave the Camels their only lead of the game, 3-2. The Bucks answered with 12 straight points, including five from Kral. Defensive pressure by Mac Ryken, who had three steals in the first quarter alone, helped spark the early surge.
“Mac had a tough defensive assignment, a guy that has had seven three’s, six three’s in a game,” Haynes said. “But Mac got a couple of steals, especially early, which was key for us.”
A 9-0 run, including seven points from Oswald, helped the Bucks push to a 25-8 advantage.
“Cody has really come a long way. The more experience he gets, the more it shows on the court,” Haynes said of the junior. “Having a successful football season gave him some confidence in general, and it’s shown this season.
“Hopefully as he continues to get more experience, he can continue to play at a high level.”
The Bucks put the game out of reach to end the first half with a 14-0 run. A basket to start the second half extended the Bucks’ lead to 30, 47-17.
Yankton led by as many as 36, 69-33, before emptying its bench. Campbell County hit five of its 10 three-pointers in the fourth quarter, but Yankton’s reserves helped keep the margin near 30 points.
Yankton, 3-1, returns to Eastern South Dakota Conference play on Jan. 4 against Huron. The Bucks return to the Corn Palace on Jan. 7.
For a Yankton team that will play nine games in a 26-day span, the next week is crucial, Haynes said.
“We told our guys (Monday) that this will be the last stretch of days in a row without a game,” he said. “Once next Tuesday comes, games will come fast and furious. We need to take advantage of this stretch.”
And the game plan for the coming week is simple, according to Oswald.
“We need to keep improving on what we’ve built on and clean up some stuff,” he said. “We need to just keep getting better.”
Campbell County claimed the upper hand in the JV game, 54-50. For Yankton, Isaiah Schelhaas scored 17 points. Tucker Gilmore added 10 points.
YANKTON (3-1)
Landon Potts 0-2 0-0 0, Drew Ryken 2-4 4-4 10, Mac Ryken 2-5 0-0 4, Rugby Ryken 4-7 0-0 8, Tucker Gilmore 1-1 0-0 2, Josh Sheldon 2-2 0-0 4, Dylan Prouty 2-7 0-0 5, Cody Oswald 6-9 4-5 17, Isaiah Schelhaas 2-3 0-0 4, Cooper Grotenhuis 0-4 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 6-7 4-6 16, Tyson Prouty 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Mors 3-3 0-0 7. TOTALS: 30-54 12-15 79.
CAMPBELL COUNTY (3-4)
Rylan Robertson 2 0-0 6, Lane Hladky 1 0-0 2, Aiden Petersen 3 0-0 5, Nash Lutgen 0 1-2 1, Jeffrey Pelton 0 0-0 0, Jace Walter 3 0-0 7, Logan Dymond 2 0-0 4, Austin Crimm 1 2-2 5, Jason Fink 6 0-0 17, MAso nDrube 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 19 3-4 51
YANKTON 20 25 16 18 — 79
CAMPBELL COUNTY 8 9 13 21 — 51
Three-Pointers: CC 10 (Fink 5, Robertson 2, Petersen 1, Walter 1, Crimm 1), Y 5 (D. Prouty 1, D. Ryken 2, Oswald 1, Mors 1).
