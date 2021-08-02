BROOKINGS — The Yankton Reds placed fourth in the 13-under state tournament Sunday afternoon following a 5-3 loss to Renner.
Spencer Charron tallied two hits and one RBI to lead Renner. Jack Confield and Sawyer Konechne added one hit and one RBI each. Evan Schoenfelder and Julian Cole picked up base hits for Renner.
Brennen Gilmore drove in two runs on a hit for the Reds in the loss. Jace Sedlacek and Kaden Hunhoff picked up a pair of hits each. Beck Ryken snagged a base hit.
Dawson Horst pitched the complete game win for Renner. Kaden Hunhoff pitched the opening two innings, and Owen Eidsness pitched four no-hit innings in relief.
Brandon Valley 12, Reds 0
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Reds saw their state title hopes dashed in the semifinals by a 12-0 Brandon Valley victory on Sunday.
Max Peters went 3-for-3 for Brandon Valley. Boston Allard posted two hits and two RBI. Nick Riley, Briggs Knutson and Maddox Mueller each had two hits. Levi Veskrna and Mason Veld each had a hit and two RBI. Jackson Burns and Nolan Pudwill each had a hit in the Blackcats’ victory.
Tate Beste, Easton Feser and Jace Sedlacek each had a hit.
Knutson went the distance in the win, striking out four. Boston Frick took the loss.
Reds 6, Brookings 5
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Reds advanced out of pool play with a 3-0 record after downing host Brookings 6-5 on Saturday in Brookings.
Tate Beste, Easton Feser, Brennen Gilmore, Gavin Johnson, Beck Ryken and Jace Sedlacek each had a hit for Yankton.
Ryken pitched four innings of relief to earn the victory.
16-Under Tourn.
Black Sox 18, Watertown 8
RAPID CITY — Yankton scored 11 unanswered runs as the Black Sox bounced Watertown 18-8 in the South Dakota Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Rapid City.
Austin Gobel had three hits, and Tucker Gilmore tripled and doubled, adding three RBI and three runs scored, to lead Yankton. Keenan Wagner doubled twice, driving in four runs. Landon Potts went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Payton Peterson had a hit, three walks and three runs scored. Hunter Teichroew and Frankie In’t Veld each had a hit in the victory.
Jackson Maag and Dylon Rawdon each had two hits for Watertown. Mason Krause doubled. Peyton Buisker and Carter Beynon each had a hit in the effort.
Potts pitched four innings, allowing one unearned run, for the win. Rawdon took the loss.
Renner 10, Black Sox 9
RAPID CITY — Renner held off a Yankton rally, edging the Black Sox 10-9 for first place in their pool of the South Dakota Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Rapid City.
Yankton finished with a 13-26 record.
Jack Henry had a home run and three RBI, and Sam Marsh and Henry Theobald each had two hits for Renner. Charlie Hueners doubled in the win.
Tucker Gilmore had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Frankie In’t Veld posted a triple and two RBI. Sean Turner doubled. Tyson Prouty and Keenan Wagner each had a hit in the effort.
Hueners pitched 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the win. Turner took the loss in relief.
13-14 Tourn.
Watertown 13, Greysox 7
RENNER — The Yankton Greysox fell to Watertown 13-7 in their tournament finale Sunday morning in Renner.
Kohl Nygaard and Dom Joens tallied two hits each for Watertown. Dayne Martain picked up one hit and two RBI. Carter Christianson, Nolan Adams, Dayne Plungett, Hunter Halijan and Izzac Honeyman tallied one hit each.
Noah Hansen led the Greysox with two hits and two RBI. Ethan Carlson drove in two on a base hit. Brett Taggart added two hits. Eli Anderson and Aidan Mulder added base hits.
Martain pitched the five inning complete game win. Carlson pitched three innings and Anderson one for the Greysox in the loss.
Aberdeen 18, Greysox 1
RENNER — Peyton Brust tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Aberdeen to a 18-1 win over the Yankton Greysox Sunday morning.
Sam Larson picked up two hits and one RBI for Aberdeen. Carter Jaragoske and Hunter Herceg added one hit each.
Cale Haselhorst picked up one hit and one RBI for the Greysox. Nathan Barnes tallied the other base hit.
Bryson Olson took the win for Aberdeen. Ryan Turner took the loss for the Greysox. Haselhorst and Barnes pitched in relief.
S.F. Black 10, Greysox 3
RENNER — Sioux Falls Black scored a 10-3 victory over the Yankton Greysox in the South Dakota Class A 13-14 Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Renner.
Taylor Quinn doubled and singled for Sioux Falls. Cash Moet, Benji Neilan and Cooper Aker each had a hit in the victory.
Nathan Barnes and Ethan Carlson each had a double for Yankton. Cale Haselhorst and Liam Villanueva each had a hit.
Moet pitched four innings, striking out three, for the win. Brett Taggart took the loss.
