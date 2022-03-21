VERMILLION – The 2022 high school track and field season got underway for a handful of regional high schools Monday, as the University of South Dakota hosted the Dan Lennon Track and Field meet inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
The Dan Lennon meet, split into two days with Class ‘A’ level teams competing Monday and Class ‘B’ level teams Tuesday. Yankton, Vermillion and Dakota Valley all got their 2022 seasons started Monday.
“This has been a long time in the making considering we haven’t been to this meet for going on three years,” Yankton head coach Luke Youman said. “...This has been a meet since my high school days, going back, that has been such a big part of track and field in South Dakota. It’s great, a great feeling to be back here again and have our kids competing.”
Due to DakotaDome renovations and COVID-19, the Dan Lennon meet hasn’t been held since 2019, but the meet made its return with schools from South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska all in attendance.
That’s a fun aspect of it, but it’s a great litmus test,” Youmans said. “This is about as good of a litmus test as you’re going to find in terms of how am i going to compete in terms of what the state of South Dakota looks like.”
For the Bucks and Gazelles, with some athletes just finishing up basketball season within the last few days, the short turnaround isn’t an issue as they view the meet as a good starting point for their season.
“It’s a roll of the dice of what’s going to happen here out of the gates,” Youman said. “You can put everything on paper in terms of where you think kids are going to be, what kind of times you think they are going to be running, but until you get here, you have to actually get out there and do it.”
The meet, hosted by USD, is an opportunity to compete with some athletes that Yankton normally wouldn’t see, like the Sioux City schools, Omaha area schools and a few other schools from Iowa and Nebraska.
Yankton had some success both on the field and the track Monday. Yankton claimed a sweep of the 400-meter titles, with Sydnee Serck taking the girls’ title by over two seconds and Austin Gobel winning by one second. Gobel also placed sixth in the 60-meters and made the finals in the long jump, placing fourth.
The first top five finish on the track came in the boys’ 3200-meters, where senior Timothy Merchen placed fifth with a time of 10:55.07. Tierney Faulk made the finals in the 60-meter hurdles, but stumbled in her final run, getting disqualified for going under a hurdle. Faulk also made the finals in the long jump, placing seventh.
Thea Chance placed third in the girls’ 1,600-meters and fourth in the 800 for the Gazelles. Dylan Payer took fifth in the boys 1,600.
In relay events, the Gazelles placed third in the 1,600 sprint medley (4:27.61) and fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:20.45). The Bucks took fourth in the 1,600 medley (3:55.3).
In field events, Yankton’s Jordynn Salvatori advanced to the finals in the shot put, placing eighth. Yankton’s Gavin Haselhorst placed sixth in the triple jump.
Vermillion also found success on the track. Two Tanager girls placed inside the top five in the first track event of the day, the 3,200-meters. Callei Radigan placed third and Lydia Anderson fifth to get the day started. Jenaya Cleveland placed third in the 400-meters (1:05) and Joel Dahlhoff third in the boys’ 800-meters (2:10.2).
In field events, Chandler Cleveland made the finals in the shot put, placing ninth. Ty Hertz added a sixth place finish in the pole vault.
Dakota Valley’s Trae Piel placed third in the boys’ 400-meters. Sophia Redler added a fifth place finish in the 1,600-meters.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.