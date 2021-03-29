HARTINGTON, Neb. — Battle Creek swept team honors at the Cedar Catholic Invitational track and field meet, held Monday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Battle Creek easily claimed the boys’ title, 213 to 109 over host Cedar Catholic. Bloomfield was a distant third with 45 points.
The Battle Creek boys won nine events, including a sweep of the high jump (6-6) and long jump (21-2) by Landon Olson.
For Cedar Catholic, Carson Noecker swept the distance events, winning the 800 (2:12.94), 1600 (4:40.72) and 3200 (9:57.45). Easton Becker won the pole vault (11-0). The Trojans also won the 3200 relay (8:52.91).
Bloomfield won two events, with Evan Haverkamp winning the 200 (23.11) and Dalton Gieselman winning the discus (154-1).
Battle Creek edged Wynot 98.5 to 81 for the girls’ title. Cedar Catholic was third with 71 points.
Battle Creek won four events, including a hurdles sweep from BriAnna Zohner. She won the 100 hurdles in 15.94 and the 300 hurdles in 50.60.
Tri County Northeast won three events, Alli Jackson in the 400 (1:02.30), Jordyn Carr in the long jump (18-1.5) and Carly Dickens in the shot put (32-11 1/2).
Wynot won two events, the 400 (52.71) and 1600 (4:24.63) relays.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won the 1600 (5:32.76) and 3200 (12:09.41).
Cedar Catholic’s Sophia Reifenrath won the 100 (13.19). The Trojans also won the 3200 relay (10:59.56).
Bloomfield’s Alexandra Eisenhauer won the 200-meter dash in 26.97. Niobrara-Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha won the high jump (4-10).
CEDAR CATHOLIC INV.
Monday at Hartington, Neb.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Battle Creek 98.5, Wynot 81, Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, O’Neill St. Mary’s 64, Tri County Northeast 60, Bloomfield 55, Crofton 45.5, Niobrara-Verdigre 40, Hartington-Newcastle 9, Randolph 3
100: 1, Sophia Reifenrath, Cedar Catholic 13.19; 2, Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast 13.22; 3, Kinslee Heimes, Wynot 13.36; 4, Krystal Sudbeck, Wynot 13.43; 5, Aurora Hingst, Battle Creek 13.51; 6, Lauren Pinkelman, Bloomfield 13.52
200: 1, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield 26.97; 2, Myrah Sudbeck, Wynot 27.47; 3, Kinslee Heimes, Wynot 27.72; 4, Sophia Reifenrath, Cedar Catholic 28.02; 5, Faith Christensen, Cedar Catholic 28.46; 7, Tayce Bleich, Battle Creek 29.07
400: 1, Alli Jackson, Tri County Northeast 1:02.30; 2, Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 1:02.63; 3, Kendra Pinkelman, Wynot 1:05.64; 4, Josilyn Miller, Niobrara-Verdigre 1:07.54; 5, Lauren Pinkelman, Bloomfield 1:07.84; 6, Grace Reifenrath, Cedar Catholic 1:08.34
800: 1, Faith Williamson, St. Mary’s 2:45.22; 2, Allison Wieseler, Wynot 2:55.93; 3, Hope Williamson, St. Mary’s 2:59.89; 4, Kaylee Mauch, Crofton 3:03.15; 5, Ashley Parks, Niobrara-Verdigre 3:04.21; 6, Kennedy Gotch, Hartington-Newcastle 3:10.57
1600: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton 5:32.76; 2, Sara Burbach, Cedar Catholic 6:12.75; 3, Rhyanne Mackling, Tri County Northeast 6:13.99; 4, Faith Williamson, St. Mary’s 6:18.66; 5, Brianna Bosquet, Tri County Northeast 6:24.69; 6, Lindsey Bolling, Battle Creek 6:30.66
3200: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton 12:09.41; 2, Sara Burbach, Cedar Catholic 14:06.32; 3, Madie Ziegler, Bloomfield 14:27.04; 4, Ella McFarland, Bloomfield 14:32.41; 5, Jessica Opfer, Hartington-Newcastle 14:37.65; 6, Kiera Altwine, Crofton 14:38.97
100 HURDLES: 1, BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek 15.94; 2, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield 16.68; 3, Maddie Oltmanns, Battle Creek 16.97; 4, Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield 17.31; 5, Ellie Tramp, Crofton 18.15; 6, Allie Dahl, Crofton 18.35
300 HURDLES: 1, BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek 50.60; 2, Ellie Tramp, Crofton 50.88; 3, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield 51.73; 4, Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield 52.00; 5, Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast 52.12; 6, Maddie Oltmanns, Battle Creek 53.16
400 RELAY: 1, Wynot 52.71; 2, Battle Creek 53.09; 3, Bloomfield 54.46; 4, Cedar Catholic 54.73; 5, Niobrara-Verdigre 56.51; 6, Hartington-Newcastle 57.91
1600 RELAY: 1, Wynot 4:24.63; 2, Cedar Catholic 4:26.58; 3, Battle Creek 4:32.37; 4, Tri County Northeast 4:35.81; 5, Niobrara-Verdigre 4:42.79; 6, St. Mary’s 4:43.49
3200 RELAY; 1, Cedar Catholic 10:59.56; 2, Wynot 11:20.43; 3, St. Mary’s 11:44.11; 4, Niobrara-Verdigre 13:03.16; 5, Tri County Northeast 13:44.15; 6, Randolph 13:56.15
DISCUS: 1, Joslyn Eby, St. Mary’s 98-5; 2, Emily Parks, Niobrara-Verdigre 97-4; 3, Alyssa Fehringer, St. Mary’s 94-4; 4, Charley Mlnarik, St. Mary’s 89-8; 5, Anna Rudloff, Niobrara-Verdigre 86-5; 6, April Folkers, Wynot 84-8
HIGH JUMP: 1, Andrea Sucha, Niobrara-Verdigre 4-10; 2, Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 4-10; 3, Karley Heimes, Wynot 4-8; 4, Mani Lange, Hartington-Newcastle 4-6; t5, Lauren Lutt, Battle Creek; Kiera Altwine, Crofton 4-4
LONG JUMP: 1, Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast 18-1.5; 2, Renee Brummels, Battle Creek 17-10; 3, Paytyn Taake, Battle Creek 16-4; 4, Krystal Sudbeck, Wynot 15-4.5; 5, Keely Pinkelman, Randolph 15-3.25; 6, Addie Taake, Battle Creek 15-3
POLE VAULT: 1, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 10-2; 2, Jayden Jordan, Crofton 8-6; 3, Emma Winkelbauer, St. Mary’s 7-6; 4, Ella McFarland, Bloomfield 7-0; 5, Emma Otte, St. Mary’s 7-0; 6, Caroline Nelson, Hartington-Newcastle 6-6
SHOT PUT: 1, Carly Dickens, Tri County Northeast 32-11.5; 2, Reagan Brummels, Battle Creek 31-11.5; 3, Charley Mlnarik, St. Mary’s 31-6; 4, Amy Tramp, Wynot 30-10.5; 5, Alyssa Fehringer, St. Mary’s 30-9.5; 6, Joslyn Eby, St. Mary’s 29-7.5
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Renee Brummels, Battle Creek 37-2.5; 2, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 35-3; 3, Alli Jackson, Tri County Northeast 34-7.5; 4, Andrea Sucha, Niobrara-Verdigre 33-2; 5, Bree Breithaupt, Niobrara-Verdigre 31-2.5; 6, Lauren Lutt, Battle Creek 31-1
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Battle Creek 213, Hartington Cedar Catholic 109, Bloomfield 45, Hartington-Newcastle 39, Wynot 27, Crofton 27, O’Neill St. Mary’s 26, Tri County Northeast 21, Battle Creek JV 15, Randolph 3, Niobrara-Verdigre 2
100: 1, Rich Brauer, Battle Creek 11.39; 2, Evan Haverkamp, Bloomfield 11.50; 3, Landon Olson, Battle Creek 11.67; 4, Kobe Heitman, Hartington-Newcastle 11.72; 5, Caleb Brauer, Battle Creek JV 11.79; 6, Reece Bode, Battle Creek 11.83
200: 1, Evan Haverkamp, Bloomfield 23.11; 2, Rich Brauer, Battle Creek 23.90; 3, Jake Peitz, Hartington-Newcastle 23.92; 4, Charlie Schroeder, Wynot 23.99; 5, Mayson McIntosh, Hartington-Newcastle 24.50; 6, Caleb Brauer, Battle Creek JV 24.52
400: 1, Grant Winkelbauer, St. Mary’s 57.75; 2, Roger Mieure, Battle Creek 58.96; 3, Simon McFarland, Crofton 59.03; 4, Gabe Pribil, St. Mary’s 59.59; 5, Mayson McIntosh, Hartington-Newcastle 1:00.11; 6, Trevor Sejnoha, Crofton 1:00.71
800: 1, Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic 2:12.94; 2, Carson Arens, Cedar Catholic 2:14.61; 3, Titus Tillman, Battle Creek 2:14.97; 4, Dagen Joachimsen, Cedar Catholic 2:15.87; 5, Brock West, Battle Creek 2:16.24; 6, Caidan Gregg, Tri County Northeast 2:21.86
1600: 1, Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic 4:40.72; 2, Dagen Joachimsen, Cedar Catholic 5:18.93; 3, Parker Albers, Cedar Catholic 5:20.03; 4, Landon Weinandt, Battle Creek 5:20.61; 5, Gabe Wortman, Randolph 5:41.68; 6, Cameron Korth, Battle Creek JV 5:44.63
3200: 1, Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic 9:57.45; 2, Landon Weinandt, Battle Creek 11:54.00; 3, Hudson Barger, Bloomfield 12:23.99; 4, Korbin Guenther, Wynot 12:33.63; 5, Alan Santiago, Hartington-Newcastle 12:50.26; 6, Tyler Hanson, Bloomfield 12:56.79
110 HURDLES; 1, Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek 16.29; 2, Will Hamer, Battle Creek 17.17; 3, Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek 17.32; 4, Colby Zuhlke, Crofton 18.48; 5, Matthew Dohrman, Crofton 19.06; 6, Alexander Heiman, Randolph 19.10
300 HURDLES: 1, Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek 44.03; 2, Will Hamer, Battle Creek 44.22; 3, Connor Semin, St. Mary’s 44.25; 4, Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek 44.76; 5, Owen Heimes, Cedar Catholic 45.28; 6, Colby Zuhlke, Crofton 47.09
400 RELAY: 1, Battle Creek 45.82; 2, Hartington-Newcastle 47.29; 3, Tri County Northeast 47.32; 4, Cedar Catholic 47.44; 5, Bloomfield 47.61; 6, Wynot 48.69
1600 RELAY: 1, Battle Creek 3:48.64; 2, Cedar Catholic 3:53.63; 3, St. Mary’s 3:55.74; 4, Wynot 3:59.73; 5, Bloomfield 4:00.60; 6, Battle Creek JV 4:03.52
3200 RELAY: 1, Cedar Catholic 8:52.91; 2, Battle Creek 9:30.60; 3, Wynot 10:08.44; 4, Battle Creek JV 10:13.70; 5, Tri County Northeast 10:15.58; 6, Hartington-Newcastle 10:29.07
DISCUS: 1, Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield 154-1; 2, Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek 151-1; 3, Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek 139-0; 4, Mason Mink, Battle Creek 126-6; 5, Peyton Wieseler, Wynot 121-7; 6, Owen Dendinger, Cedar Catholic 113-6
HIGH JUMP: 1, Landon Olson, Battle Creek 6-6; 2, Carson Arens, Cedar Catholic 6-0; 3, Roger Mieure, Battle Creke 5-10; 4, Jack Kuchta, Wynot 5-8; 5, Charlie Schroeder, Wynot 5-8; 6, Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle 5-6
LONG JUMP: 1, Landon Olson, Battle Creek 21-2; 2, Owen Heimes, Cedar Catholic 20-1.75; 3, Boden Obst, Battle Creek 19-8.5; 4, Kobe Heitman, Hartington-Newcastle 19-7; 5, Trey Sucha, Niobrara-Verdigre 19-3.5; 6, Steven Sullivan, Tri County Northeast 19-1.5
POLE VAULT: 1, Easton Becker, Cedar Catholic 11-0; 2, Mayson Ostermeyer, Crofton 11-0; t3, Tyson Sauser, Bloomfield; Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle 10-6; 5, Aiden Gratzfeld, Hartington-Newcastle 10-6; 6, Blake Arens, Cedar Catholic 10-0
SHOT PUT: 1, Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek 46-7; 2, Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek 45-5; 3, Paxton Bartels, Crofton 43-2; 4, Josh Olesen, Tri County Northeast 43-2; 5, Jake Peitz, Hartington-Newcastle 42-10.5; 6, Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield 42-6.5
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Boden Obst, Battle Creek 41-7.5; 2, Reece Bode, Battle Creek 38-9.25; 3, Cody Sullivan, Battle Creek JV 37-4; 4, Steven Sullivan, Tri County Northeast 37-3.5; 5, Ty Krommenhoek, Tri County Northeast 37-2.5; 6, Carson Arens, Cedar Catholic 36-10.5
