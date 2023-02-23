VERMILLION — The first-place Oral Roberts Golden Eagles had four players score in double-figures and led wire-to-wire in an 82-70 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes in Summit League action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday.

The Coyotes went with a different starting lineup that, with regular starters Mason Archambault and Damani Hayes, included Jeremiah Coleman, Max Burchill and Paul Bruns. The Golden Eagles started the game on an 11-0 run with the group on the floor. It was reported that the change was due to a “violation of team rules” and Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson said he would bring in a new starting lineup during a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday.

