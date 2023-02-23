VERMILLION — The first-place Oral Roberts Golden Eagles had four players score in double-figures and led wire-to-wire in an 82-70 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes in Summit League action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday.
The Coyotes went with a different starting lineup that, with regular starters Mason Archambault and Damani Hayes, included Jeremiah Coleman, Max Burchill and Paul Bruns. The Golden Eagles started the game on an 11-0 run with the group on the floor. It was reported that the change was due to a “violation of team rules” and Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson said he would bring in a new starting lineup during a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday.
“When there’s an issue within the team, we have to figure it out and we have to discipline them,” Peterson said. “It’s not what you want to do, but it had to be done.”
Once regular starters A.J. Plitzuweit, Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Tasos Kamateros entered the game, they jolted the Coyotes offense. Perrott-Hunt hit a 3-pointer to bring the Coyotes within five, 13-8. A 10-0 Coyote run, punctuated by a Plitzuweit 3-pointer, shrunk ORU’s lead to 25-24 with 5:26 remaining in the first half.
“There are different responses to adversity,” Peterson said. “Sometimes it’s good and sometimes it’s not so good. Their response was good. When we sent those guys in, we played even with them the rest of the game. It can always go either way when you do something like that. The winners — the guys that truly want to win — typically figure it out. Those guys figured it out.”
“We were running a lot of motion and guys were moving really well,” said Coyotes guard Max Burchill. “A.J. had a couple of big shots and tough threes that went in and (hitting tough shots) is what he does.”
Oral Roberts was able to open up their lead to 39-29 at halftime, as Golden Eagles forward Connor Vanover scored seven points down the stretch in the first half. Guarding a 7-5 player is going to be a challenge for any team, but Peterson was proud of the way the Coyotes played against him offensively, using a small lineup.
“The last time we played them, they would put Vanover on Damani and sit in the paint,” Peterson said. “When you play smaller, now (Vanover)’s got to guard somebody that can shoot it and drive it. Our thought process (was) putting four skilled guys in there with Tasos who can shoot it. It made us hard to guard throughout the game.”
Vanover led Oral Roberts with 19 points, adding nine rebounds.
Max Abmas added 18 points for ORU, while Kareem Thompson registered 16 points. Carlos Jurgens registered a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double, hitting three 3-pointers in the contest.
“You’ve got to pick and choose (your matchups),” Peterson said. “We said, ‘Hey, it Jurgens beats us, he beats us and they deserve to win if he beats us.’”
The Golden Eagles started the second half 11-15 from the field to build a 76-49 lead. USD tightened up defensively, holding ORU to one made field goal in the last eight minutes of the game.
“Going hard no matter what the score is and playing from first minute until the last minute is the biggest thing we take away from that game,” Kamateros said.
Kamateros led the Coyotes with 20 points. Plitzuweit added 16 points, while Perrott-Hunt registered 14 points.
The Golden Eagles improved to 26-4 (17-0 Summit), while the Coyotes fell to 11-18 (6-11 Summit).
USD has a winner-take-all game for the number six seed and a first-round bye in the Summit League tournament Saturday against the Kansas City Roos (11-19, 7-10 Summit) Saturday at the SCSC. The Coyotes understand the importance of carrying their good defensive effort late into the contest.
“Kansas City is a team that we’re going to have to box out well (and) grab rebounds (against) so they don’t get extra opportunities,” Burchill said.
The Coyotes will honor all five of their regular starters as they will all be graduated after the spring. Tip off time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
