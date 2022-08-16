The Yankton Gazelles improved to 4-0 with victories over Lennox and Vermillion in girls’ tennis action on Tuesday at the YHS Tennis Courts.

Yankton claimed a 9-0 victory over Lennox. Nora Krajewski, Frannie Kouri, Meagan Scott and Kara Koerner each earned 6-0, 6-0 victories in singles play. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory in doubles action.

