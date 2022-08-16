The Yankton Gazelles improved to 4-0 with victories over Lennox and Vermillion in girls’ tennis action on Tuesday at the YHS Tennis Courts.
Yankton claimed a 9-0 victory over Lennox. Nora Krajewski, Frannie Kouri, Meagan Scott and Kara Koerner each earned 6-0, 6-0 victories in singles play. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory in doubles action.
Yankton won five of six singles matches to claim an 8-1 victory over Vermillion in the other match. Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Paige Mitzel, Scott and Koerner each won in singles play for Yankton. Kasey Hanson claimed a singles win for Vermillion.
Next up for Yankton is a triangular with Rapid City Stevens and Watertown on Saturday. Start time is set for 9 a.m.
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Grace Dressen 6-0, 6-0; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Courtney Sandal 6-1, 6-2; Paige Mitzel Y def. Jaiden Stien 6-0, 6-1; Frannie Kouri Y def. Kathryn Loewe 6-0, 6-0; Meagan Scott Y def. Miriam Welch 6-0, 6-0; Kara Kourner Y def. Ashlyn Dumas 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Dressen-Sandal 6-0, 6-0; Kouri-Mitzel Y def. Loewe-Welch 6-1, 6-2; Koerner-Scott Y def. Stien-Dumas 6-2, 6-0
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Abby Hanson 6-2, 6-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Annika Barnett 6-2, 6-1; Paige Mitzel Y def. Mya Halverson 6-2, 2-6, (10-7); Kasey Hanson V def. Frannie Kouri 6-2, 6-1; Meagan Scott Y def. Saige Jorgensen 6-2, 6-4; Kara Koerner Y def. Sakara White-Davis 2-6, 6-1, (10-3)
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-Mitzel Y def. Halverson-Barnett 6-3, 6-3; Kouri-S. Krajewski Y def. K. Hanson-A. Hanson 4-6, 7-5, (10-3); Scott-Koerner Y def. Jorgensen/White-Davis 6-2, 6-1
