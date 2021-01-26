SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota sophomore Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the Summit League volleyball offensive player of the week, the league announced Tuesday.
Juhnke, who was also named offensive player of the week after week one last season, averaged 4.50 kills in two matches for the Coyotes over the weekend.
The Lakeville, Minnesota, native, equaled a career-high with 27 kills while also providing 16 digs and a career-high five service aces in a five-set match against Missouri State. Through two matches, the six-foot, outside hitter has 36 kills, 28 digs and five service aces.
Juhnke, named to the all-tourney team at the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational, earned her third career offensive player of the week honor.
“Elizabeth had a great start to the season this past weekend,” said South Dakota head coach Leanne Williamson. “She worked really hard this off-season to make improvements to different parts of her game and I think it showed. She played a very good all-around game.
“I am excited to see what else she will be able to accomplish with this team as the season progresses.”
South Dakota plays a home-and-home series with No. 14 Creighton this week. Friday’s match in Omaha begins at 7 p.m. while the Coyotes homo opener is Sunday at 2 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.