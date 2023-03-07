Headed To State

The Santee (Isanti) boys' basketball team has qualified for state for the first time in program history. The squad faces Shelton on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

 Photo Courtesy Santee School

Waylon LaPlante knew before the season that his Santee Warriors team had an opportunity to do something special. It wasn’t long until his players understood that as well.

“I knew we would be good, that we had a chance to turn some heads,” LaPlante said Tuesday, two days before his program made its first-ever trip to the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament. “It wasn’t until after the second game (an 83-63 win over Omaha Nation) that kids started talking about going undefeated and getting to the conference championship.”

