Waylon LaPlante knew before the season that his Santee Warriors team had an opportunity to do something special. It wasn’t long until his players understood that as well.
“I knew we would be good, that we had a chance to turn some heads,” LaPlante said Tuesday, two days before his program made its first-ever trip to the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament. “It wasn’t until after the second game (an 83-63 win over Omaha Nation) that kids started talking about going undefeated and getting to the conference championship.”
The team had a reality check in the Lakota Nation Invitational a couple weeks later in Rapid City, South Dakota. The same Omaha Nation team they had beaten four games earlier handed them a 62-54 setback, the team’s first of the season.
“It was a good eye opener,” LaPlante said. “It put things in perspective for us. Our boys got right back in the gym and started working on the mistakes they made.”
Santee takes a 15-5 record and a team averaging over 75 points per game to Lincoln.
“We play super-fast, high-powered offense, and full court man-to-man defense,” LaPlante said. “Our strategy is to be ready to play defense, play fast and not let them get a break.”
The Santee offense boasts nearly six double-figure scorers, led by the top scorer in the state regardless of class. Austyn Saul, a 6-4 guard, is averaging 28 points and 10 assists per game, and has 95 assists, 30 steals and 18 blocked shots.
“We have the number one scorer in the state,” LaPlante said. “He’s a great all-around player.”
Seniors Nunpa Torrez (16 ppg, 6 rpg, 45 assists, 25 steals) and Marquis Tuttle (9.5 ppg, 8 rpg, 25 assists, 20 steals), junior Justus Denney (11.1 ppg), and sophomores Kellen Medina (11.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 125 assists, 35 steals) and TaSunka Starlin (12.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 50 assists, 40 steals) have all made major impacts.
Santee likes to pick up the pace, but some teams have tried to slow things down.
“Mullen went into a stall in the second quarter,” LaPlante said, referring to the district game to qualify for state. “But we only ended up with four fouls I the first half, we were able to be more aggressive, more physical than usual down the stretch.”
Santee faces second-seeded Shelton (22-1) in the opening round, a team with a lot of similarities to the Warriors.
“They’re a team like us, fast-paced and aggressive,” LaPlante said. “This is a good matchup for us.”
Shelton is led by juniors Ashton Simmons (21.7 ppg, 46 assists, 55 steals) and Riley Bombeck (20.5 ppt, 9.7 rpg, 129 assists, 103 steals, 30 blocks). Senior Quinn Cheney (7.1 ppg, 117 assists, 38 steals) and sophomore Benjamin Myers (8.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 33 assists, 45 steals, 20 blocks) also provide key contributions.
For Santee to extend its stay in its first state tournament, the team will need to stay in the moment, LaPlante said.
“We need to stay focused, like I’ve told them all year,” he said. “We need to keep our eyes open and make smart plays.”
The Santee/Shelton matchup is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The winner of that game will face the winner of the late game between Parkview Christian (23-3) and Falls City Sacred Heart (18-8) in Friday’s late semifinal at Devaney, a 7:45 p.m. start.
The other side of the first-round bracket will be played earlier in the day at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with top-seeded Wynot (22-4) against Paxton (17-5) at 9 a.m., followed by Osceola (23-3) against Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (20-5).
Saturday’s championship will be played at 8:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the third place game at Lincoln Southeast at 3 p.m.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.