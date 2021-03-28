BALTIC — Randy Rosenquist’s third hit of the day plated the game-winning run, as Dakota Valley rallied past Baltic 6-5 in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Paul Bruns doubled for Dakota Valley (2-0). Brayden Major, Jake Pruchniak, Ashton Pick and Jaxon Hennies each had a hit in the victory.
Easton Norelbye went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Baltic.
Ethen Anema pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings, striking out five, for the win. Ben Niemeyer started, striking out nine in his 4 1/3 innings of work. Riley Dobbins took the loss in relief.
Dakota Valley hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Monday.
