BRANDON — Austin Gobel had a pair of wins among his four top-three finishes, leading a strong showing by Yankton at the Brandon Valley Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.
Gobel won the 200 (22.47) and the long jump (20-0), finished third in the 100 (11.76) and anchored the Bucks to third in the 1600 relay (3:36.43). Dylan Payer and Carson Conway ran on both the third place 1600 relay and the third place 3200 relay (8:27.50). Zach Fedde and Nate Schoenfelder completed the 3200 relay, while Rugby Ryken completed the 1600 relay.
Cody Oswald was second in the 110 hurdles (16.03) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (43.25), as well as running the first leg of the Bucks’ fifth place 800 relay (1:35.11) and seventh place 400 relay (45.76). Jaden Supurgeci anchored both relays and earned a fifth place finish in the 100 (11.82). Brayden Boese ran on both relays and earned an eighth place finish in the 200 (23.77). Ryken completed the 800 relay, while Evan Serck completed the 400 relay.
Carson Haak finished second in the discus (152-10) and fifth in the shot put (46-2). Fedde was sixth in the 3200 (10:23.76) and seventh in the 1600 (4:52.88). Conway was third in the 800 (2:07.10). Payer was fifth in the 1600 (4:47.39). Schoenfelder was seventh in the 400 (55.02).
Also for the Bucks, Cory Lucht was third in the javelin (140-0), Bodie Rutledge was fourth in the discus (143-6), Cooper Grotenhuis was fifth in the triple jump (40-2), Donald Rounds was sixth in the pole vault (10-6) and Jacob Kreitzinger was seventh in the javelin (132-8). Ryken, Gavin Fortner, Michael Mors and Timothy Merchen were eighth in the medley (3:59.97).
On the girls’ side, Yankton’s lone victory came in the 3200 relay, as Thea Chance, Claire Tereshinski, Shae Rumsey and Sydnee Serck finished in 9:53.25. Serck and Rumsey teamed with Annika Gordon and Tierney Faulk to place third in the 1600 relay (4:11.20).
Serck and Rumsey each took home an individual runner-up finish. Serck was second in the 800, running under the meet record with a clocking of 2:21.71. Rumsey was second in the 400 (58.73).
Faulk took home three individual places: fourth in the long jump (16-3 3/4), fifth in the triple jump (34-4 1/2) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.68). Gordon was fourth in the 400 (1:01.44) and sixth in the 200 (28.10). Chance was fifth in the 800 (2:27.70) and 1600 (5:30.26).
Also for the Gazelles, Madisyn Bietz was third in the javelin (96-5) and Jordynn Salvatori was sixth in the shot put (33-7 3/4).
The Gazelles were also fifth in the 800 relay (1:53.76), sixth in the 400 relay (54.20) and eighth in the medley relay (4:54.53). Alexia Wheeler and Molly Savey ran on all three relays. Alivia Dimmer ran on the 400 and 800 relays. Gordon completed the 800 relay, Carly Cap completed the 400 relay, and Bietz and Elizabeth Novak completed the medley relay.
