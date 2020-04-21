BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Several area student-athletes are among the 830 recognized by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with its All-Academic honors for the spring 2020 season. A total of 458 student-athletes were named to the Team of Excellence, with 372 others named to the All-Academic team.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.
Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
Here is the list of area student-athletes honored. A ‘*’ denotes individuals named to the “Team of Excellence.” Home towns are listed in parenthesis.
MEN’S GOLF: Jacob Lee, Augustana (Parkston); Jonathan Cooney, Sioux Falls (Pickstown*)
WOMEN’S GOLF: Sydney Weber, Augustana (Parkston*); Kyleigh Mora, Sioux Falls (Vermillion*)
MEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Blake Savey, Augustana (Yankton); Logan Hansen, Sioux Falls (Hurley*); Cade Kalkowski, Wayne State (Niobrara, Nebraska)
WOMEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Morgan Rothschadl, Augustana (Tabor*); Caitlyn Savey, Augustana (Beresford*); Hannah Ebert, Sioux Falls (Beresford); Allie Rosener, Wayne State (Newcastle, Nebraska*); Sophie Noecker, Wayne State (Hartington, Nebraska)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.