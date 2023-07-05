NORTH SIOUX CITY – The Yankton Fury Gazelles earned a doubleheader sweep of Dakota Valley in 14-under softball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Yankton took control with a four-run second inning on the way to a 6-3 victory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 11:45 pm
NORTH SIOUX CITY – The Yankton Fury Gazelles earned a doubleheader sweep of Dakota Valley in 14-under softball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Yankton took control with a four-run second inning on the way to a 6-3 victory.
Daylee Hughes and Isabelle Sheldon each doubled for Yankton. Emma Gobel had a hit and three RBI. Kalli Koletzky and Olivia Puck each had a hit in the victory.
Hughes picked up the win, striking out two in the five-inning contest.
Yankton built an 11-3 lead and held on for an 11-9 victory in the nightcap.
Hughes had two hits and Sheldon posted a double and two RBI for Yankton. September Rauch and Koletzky also doubled. Ava Girard, Elyse Larson and Hannah Crisman each had a hit. Gobel drove in three runs in the victory.
Girard picked up the win, striking out two in her two innings of work.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.