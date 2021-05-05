The Mount Marty University baseball team has brought the hammer this season. A lot.
The Lancers have celebrated each home run this season by the player who hit the home run swinging a sledgehammer, with teammates surrounding him from a safe distance. That hammer has gotten plenty of use, as MMU has hit a school-record 72 home runs this season.
“I have to attribute some of the home run power for a change in recruiting mindset in recent years,” said Mount Marty head coach Andy Bernatow. “(Assistant coach Jason) Nelson, and what he’s done in the weight room, has been big.”
MMU will look to put that power to good use as it begins the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament today (Thursday). The Lancers (28-17) face Jamestown (28-21) at noon to open the Doane bracket.
Lancer catcher Billy Hancock has 15 home runs on the season, the most by a Mount Marty player since Nelson was pounding the ball over the fence in the late 1990s. Caid Koletzky (12 home runs) and Josh Roemen (10 home runs) have also broken the 10-homer plateau. If Mason Townsend (9 home runs) or another Lancer gets to 10, it will tie a school record for most players with 10 or more home runs in a season.
Hancock has been one of the top hitters in the conference, batting .426 with nine doubles, two triples, 49 RBI and an .853 slugging percentage. He was one of two Lancers to hit for the cycle this past weekend, accomplishing the feat against Northwestern on April 30.
Koletzky, a Yankton grad, has been a pleasant surprise in his first full season in the program, batting .350 with six doubles, a triple and 36 RBI. He also has nine stolen bases.
“We expected this, but he is ahead of schedule,” Bernatow said of Koletzky. “He will continue to progress to another level.”
Roemen is batting .388 with a team-high 15 doubles, as well as two triples, 31 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He hit for the cycle in the Lancers’ regular season finale, May 1 against Dakota Wesleyan.
“Josh has come a long ways,” Bernatow said. “He’s a former JV kid that pounds the pavement.”
Besides Townsend (.360, 8 doubles, 34 RBI), Colin Muth (.331, 5 HR, 10 2B, 32 RBI) and Zane Salley (.282, 5 HR, 5 2B, 18 RBI, 8 SB) have provided some pop in the lineup. Fourteen different Lancers have at least one home run this season, with Tommy Alitz and Nick Martinez adding their names to the list with pinch-hit blasts this past weekend.
“Up and down the lineup, we have a good amount of guys that are able to put runs on the board,” Bernatow said. “The long ball is a neutralizer. It’s been fun to have that offensive firepower this year.”
The Lancers have destroyed another offensive record this season: stolen bases. MMU has racked up 105 steals, with Cole Anderson (.261, 3 HR, 6 2B, 12 RBI, 17 SB), Noah Moon (0-2, 35 runs, 16 SB), Jet Weber (.246, 2 HR, 7 2B, 23 RBI, 10 SB) and Roemen all recording double-digit steals. Koletzky, Charley Illg (.286, 2 HR, 7 2B, 14 RBI, 9 SB) and Salley are close to that threshold.
“(Assistant coach Josh) Teichroew came back from summer ball and had a new philosophy on baserunning,” Bernatow said. “Our stolen base record was 85, and we’ve gotten 20 more than that.”
Mount Marty is one of three programs ranked in the top 20 in the nation in both home runs and stolen bases per game, ranking 13th in homers and 17th in steals.
The Lancers have had solid pitching, anchored by a quartet of starters: Tyler Priest (8-2, 3.91 ERA, 37 K in 53 IP), Dylan Nicholson (6-5, 4.19 ERA, 54 K in 53 2/3 IP), Blake Svoboda (4-3, 4.85 ERA, 52 K in 39 IP) and Clayton Chipchase (4-1, 5.75 ERA, 52 K in 51 2/3 IP).
“The depth of our staff, that really helps,” Bernatow said. “Priest is having a really good year. Nicholson’s been solid. Svoboda has been great when he’s on. Chipchase has been a nice surprise.”
Nick Iossi (0-2, 6 saves, 4.70 ERA, 21 K in 15 1/3 IP), Chris Rofe (3-1, 4 saves, 3.16 ERA, 39 K in 31 1/3 IP) and Myles Brown (0-1, 1 save, 12 K in 11 1/3 IP) have each made double-digit relief appearances for the Lancers. Heston Williams (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 16 K in 15 IP), Jared Bell (1-0, 1 save, 4.91 ERA, 10 K in 11 IP), Gavin Schultz (1-1, 5.06 ERA, 10 K in 10 2/3 IP), Cooper Davis (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 12 K in 12 IP) and Austin Wise (0-0, 9.26 ERA, 8 K in 11 2/3 IP) have also worked in significant situations.
“Out of the pen, we’ve got guys like Rofe, Iossi and Bell that are more mature, that have been through it,” Bernatow said. “We’re fortunate to be able to put guys like that on the mound.”
Mount Marty, the third seed, opens the GPAC tournament against Jamestown, a team MMU went 3-0 against in Jamestown, North Dakota, last month.
“They’re a really balanced ball club,” Bernatow said. “We have to try to score early and, not only do we have to defend against their running game, we have to keep the middle of their order from hitting the ball out of the park. Also, they’re typically the best bunting team in the GPAC.”
Second-seeded Doane (31-16-1) faces Northwestern (19-25) in today’s other first-round game. The Lancers split with both squads during the regular season.
“Doane is the (regular season) co-champs for a reason. Their offensive firepower is similar to ours, but they’re pretty top-heavy,” Bernatow said. “Northwestern, don’t let their record fool you. Their starting pitching has come a long way, especially (Brandon Valley grad Jared) Kirkeby.”
The four-team bracket runs through Saturday, with the winner facing the winner of the Concordia bracket on May 11 for the tournament championship. For the Lancers to be that team, it will start with starting pitching.
“We have to have quality starts every game. That’s been one of our bugaboos of late,” Bernatow said. “In the losses we’ve had, we don’t get on track right away. If we can keep teams off the board early, it gives our offense a chance to get going.”
In the Concordia bracket, fourth-seeded Morningside (25-28) plays Briar Cliff (32-18) in a rematch from this past weekend. Top-seeded Concordia (34-9) draws Hastings (13-29) in the other game.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
GPAC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
DOANE BRACKET
Thursday’s Games
GAME 1: No. 3 Mount Marty (28-17) vs. No. 6 Jamestown (28-21), noon
GAME 2: No. 2 Doane (31-16-1) vs. No. 7 Northwestern (19-25), 3 p.m.
Friday’s Games
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 a.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 3 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon
IF NECESSARY: 3 p.m.
CONCORDIA BRACKET
Thursday’s Games
GAME 1: No. 4 Morningside (25-28) vs. No. 5 Briar Cliff (32-18), noon
GAME 2: No. 1 Concordia (34-9) vs. No. 8 Hastings (13-29), 3 p.m.
Friday’s Games
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 a.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 3 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon
IF NECESSARY: 3 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Tuesday, May 11
Concordia Bracket winner vs. Doane bracket winner, 3 (no lights) or 6 p.m. (lights)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.