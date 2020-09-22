What would it feel like to score a touchdown?
How would it happen?
When will it finally happen?
Those were all questions Mason Ruzicka has privately wondered for his entire football career, ever since he first put on a helmet and pads.
He had never crossed the end zone with the ball in his hands. Not until last Friday night, at least. Ruzicka, now a senior linebacker for the Yankton High School football team, returned an interception for a touchdown in a 34-21 victory over Vermillion in the DakotaDome.
“I’ve been wanting one of those since Junior Leader football,” he said before Monday afternoon’s practice.
“After games, I always think, if I would’ve just done this or that, I could’ve had one.”
Ruzicka even had a pass hit him in the hands the previous week. That one could’ve been resulted in his first touchdown.
He wouldn’t have to wait long, though.
“It’s been a dream,” Ruzicka said.
As it turns out, as well, his first career touchdown also came at a crucial time for his team. Vermillion had rallied to take a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Bucks responded with a touchdown. On ensuing drive for Vermillion, Ruzicka stepped in front of a short pass to the left side and ran 42 yards to the end zone.
“Even while it happened and even right after, I didn’t realize how big it was,” he said.
Had he truly known, it’s doubtful that Ruzicka would have celebrated anyway.
There’s a marked unflustered yet intensely relentless quality about him.
“Don’t let his quiet demeanor fool you. He is as fierce of a competitor that we have on the team,” Yankton head coach Brady Muth said this week.
There’s a toughness about Ruzicka that shows itself in every football-related avenue, Muth added.
“I do want him to enjoy the process,” Muth said. “It’s refreshing to see a young man that is as driven as him. But I do want him to have some fun with it.”
That’s precisely what drives him on the football field, Ruzicka pointed out.
“Football is a lot of fun for me, and being around friends makes it more fun,” he said. “I’m just trying to make myself a better athlete.”
He’s been doing that ever since those Junior Leader days. His seventh grade team lost only one game that season and his eighth grade team went undefeated. Two years later as a sophomore, Ruzicka was on the junior varsity team and last year he was the leading tackler for Yankton’s varsity squad.
“It’s been more and more fun every year,” he said.
As each year of his career has passed, Ruzicka said he’s learned more about how to play the game and perhaps most importantly, how to prepare for games.
“There’s watching film and being mentally ready,” he said. “Every year, you take on more of a responsibility to be a leader for the whole team.”
Leadership is something Ruzicka said the Bucks have in droves, including on his side of the ball: Defense.
“We can do big things,” he said. “We haven’t been up to where we could be, but I feel like we’re getting there.”
Ruzicka, who also participates in track & field and trapshooting, said the top-ranked Bucks (4-0) — who host Mitchell on Friday night — have to take each play with a sense of urgency.
“Coach Muth always tells us that each game could be our last, and we have to play like that,” Ruzicka said. “We don’t know how many games we have left, so we have to make the most of them.”
