JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown built a 28-0 halftime lead on the way to a 35-6 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action on Saturday.
William Rauch scored the first touchdown in Mount Marty football history, scoring on a 6-yard run in the third quarter. Na’Kia Johnson rushed for a team-best 79 yards for the Lancers, with Ka’ua Nishigaya rushing for 62 yards.
The Lancers were a combined 9-for-19 passing for 37 yards, with Rex Ryken catching four passes for 29 yards. Torren Devericks was 6-for-8 passing for 25 yards.
Gaven Craig led the Mount Marty defense with 10 tackles, with Brodey Peterson and Connor Mulder each recording nine stops. Albert Perez had 1 ½ sacks and two tackles for loss.
Jamestown quarterback Cade Torgerson was 26-for-46 passing for 343 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a score. Micah Madyun caught seven passes for 101 yards and a score. Steve Justice caught seven passes for 63 yards and two scores. Chris Sayler added a rushing touchdown for the Jimmies.
Vincent Corral had seven tackles, including two for loss, to lead the Jamestown defense. The Jimmies had eight tackles for loss on the day.
Jamestown, 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the GPAC, makes the long trip to Hastings on Sept. 18. Mount Marty, 0-2, travels to third-ranked Morningside on Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.