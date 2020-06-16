EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ongoing ‘Where Are They Now?’ series, which highlights former area high school and college standouts, and their historic accomplishments.
As he readied himself at the start line, Tommie Lee White realized the magnitude of the moment.
It was the biggest race, to that point, in his life.
Finish anywhere in the top-three and make the United States squad for the upcoming 1968 Summer Olympics. Finish outside the top-six, and, well, that’s where his thought process ended.
“I knew I was going to be on the team; that’s how confident I was,” said White, now 75 and living in Los Angeles, California.
White, a 1966 Yankton College graduate who had become one of the world’s top hurdlers, had spent the better part of a decade preparing for that exact race: The 110-meter hurdles finals at the U.S. Olympic Trials, which was in 1968 held in California.
Bad luck intervened, however.
As he cleared the second hurdle during the race, White was bumped by the athlete next to him just enough that it messed up his rhythm. White finished sixth. His Olympic hopes were dashed.
Naturally, there was anger and disappointment.
White, though, remembers thinking back to something he was told by Carl Youngworth, his coach back at Yankton College. During a race amidst his standout career for the Greyhounds, White had been hit in the shoulder by the arms of a competitor next to him.
His complaints to Youngworth fell on deaf ears.
“Coach looked at me and I said, ‘What are you doing back there?,’ and walked away,” White said.
“He had a point.”
In other words, White should be ahead of everyone else.
“From that point on, I worked on my start,” he said. “I learned how to be a front runner.”
That’s exactly what happened for White, who had already been a collegiate standout.
A native of Atlanta, George, White was a member of the world record setting 480-yard shuttle hurdle relay team in 1968 and set the world record in the 60-meter hurdles (7.4) — he also shared the American record in the 50-meter hurdles (6.4).
Following that disappointment in the 1968 Olympic trials, White was the third-ranked 110-meter hurdler in the world in 1971. That meant his expectations were high entering the Olympic trials in 1972 ahead of the Summer Olympics.
“I was on top of my game,” White said.
During the trials in Eugene, Oregon, White again advanced through the first three rounds of the 110-meter hurdles and was again faced with the same scenario as four years earlier: Finish in the top-three in the finals to qualify for the United States squad.
Bad luck once again intervened, however.
White pulled a hamstring and finished sixth, and again missed out on qualifying for the Olympics.
He had worked so hard to get there. He had discovered while at Yankton College that if he put in just a little bit of extra time to his craft, good things could happen.
White would stay for an extra 15-30 minutes after practice with the Greyhounds to work on what they had just worked on with coach Youngworth.
“There were a lot of good runners out there,” White said. “Still good is not good enough; you have to be the best.”
That became his focus.
He set a high standard for himself: He was going to do whatever it took to reach an Olympic level.
“Nobody says they’re going to the Olympics to get the silver,” White added.
— — —
If not for the foresight of a certain coach in Atlanta, Georgia, White might have become a successful tennis player.
He was approached by his high school’s track coach during White’s junior year to give track a try. White was convinced that if he joined the track squad, he wouldn’t have to attend those physical education classes.
During his first junior varsity meet, White won his race.
The question became, how could he join the varsity team? He was informed by his coach that he’d have to beat one of a set of twin runners.
“I beat them both,” White said. “I don’t think I lost a race the rest of the year.”
When the time came to start thinking about his post-high school life, White and his classmates listened to a Yankton College alumnus speak. Part of the message was, in essence, a recruiting pitch: They should consider traveling to South Dakota to attend college.
“I didn’t even know where it was. I had to go look on the map,” White joked.
A phone conversation with Yankton College track coach Carl Youngworth sealed the deal; even when a number of other schools recruited White.
“He talked about what I could do. There were all of these ‘could haves,’” White said. “He was one of the best recruiters ever, because he never once said anything negative.”
— — —
As he boarded a train in Atlanta in 1962, White realized the pressure he was facing.
The 11th of 12 siblings, he was the first member of his family to attend college. It was, as White put it, a “quantum leap.”
“I was going to college for everyone in the whole household,” he said. “They were so proud of me.
“But what if I gave up and had to come home and know I wasn’t successful?” he added. “How would I face them?”
What faced White on that train ride, he discovered, was quite a change from what he was used to.
“The train stopped when I woke up, and when I looked out the window, the only thing I saw was corn,” he said. “Corn as far as the eye could see.”
When White and his friend, Gene Head (who would also become a Yankton College track standout), arrived in Yankton, they were met by Yankton College head coach Carl Youngworth — it was the first time they had met the Greyhounds coach in person.
Thrown into new surroundings, White admits now that he was able adjust to life in Yankton fairly quickly.
“I’ve always felt that athletes tend to adjust a lot faster than regular students, because they’re immediately part of a group,” he said.
Adjusting to the weather, however, was a whole different challenge, White joked.
“We had a foot of snow on the ground once, and I remember thinking, ‘Awesome, we won’t have classes today,’ because in Georgia everything would shut down,” he said.
“Somehow, all the sidewalks were already cleared off. The upperclassmen all laughed at me for that.”
— — —
While with the Greyhounds, White was a three-time winner of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays 120-yard hurdles, performances for which he was later inducted into the Relays Hall of Fame.
He also helped guide Yankton College to three consecutive Tri-State Conference titles (1964-66), and was in 1965 named the South Dakota College Athlete of the Year.
As he progressed in his career, White realized he wanted to see the world.
Was there a way he could do that, and possibly for free?
“Coach Youngworth told me, ‘Make the national team,’” White said.
The two would then study the qualifying times necessary for White to potentially compete at a prestigious meet, and they would work even harder in practice and he would then translate that work to a competition.
Following his graduation from Yankton College, White completed his Master’s degree at the University of South Dakota in 1967 and continued training for the upcoming Olympic trials.
Now retired, White was a licensed psychologist and was a professor at Cal State-Northridge for nearly four decades (1970-2005). He also coached track at the Division I level, with two stints at USC and a four-year stint at UCLA. White also served as a team sport psychologist for several U.S. national teams.
All of his success is due in part to the mentorship he received at Yankton College, White said.
“Yankton gave me the foundation and the foresight to accomplish what I have,” he said.
