NIOBRARA, Neb. — led by medalist Kelsey Heath, the Mount Marty women’s golf team finished second in the weather-shortened Jamestown Invitational Golf Tournament, held Friday at Tatanka Golf Club.
Black Hills State won the nine-team event with a 345, 10 strokes ahead of the Lancers. Dakota Wesleyan (372) was a distant third, followed by Minnesota-Morris (376) and Dordt (381).
Kelsey Heath shot a 79 for a four-stroke victory over Kaitlyn Dumler of Black Hills State (83). Olivia McCandless of Black Hills State (84) was third, followed by Minnesota-Morris’ Payton Sierra, Morningside’s Sofia Castelan and DWU’s Megan Hinker, each at 85.
Also for the Lancer women, Courtney Heath shot 87, Tanna Lehfedt shot 93, Tatum Jensen carded a 96 and Caitlyn Stimpson shot 98. Competing unattached for the Lancers, Kalee Gilsdorf shot 116 and Katie Roth shot 122.
Dordt’s Jillian Eidsness, a freshman from Yankton, shot 103.
Mount Mercy won the men’s title with a 309, one stroke better than both Briar Cliff and Dordt (310).
Dordt’s Freddy Bullock shot an even-par 72 for medalist honors. Briar Cliff’s Andrew Anddorfer (73) was second. Seven golfers tied at 77.
Mount Marty had three golfers in the event, led by Ted Bengston’s 85. Jackson Faber shot 88 and Trey VandeKop finished at 111.
The Mount Marty women play in the Dordt Invitational on Monday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Next up for the Mount Marty men is the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships, April 24-25 at The Bluffs in Vermillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.