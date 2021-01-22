MACOMB, Ill.—South Dakota senior guard Chloe Lamb dropped 25 points in the Coyotes’ 73-56 victory at Western Illinois inside Western Hall.
South Dakota (9-3, 5-0 Summit) won its 23rd-straight game in Summit League regular season play.
“Each game and each weekend series presents different challenges and we have to continue to make adjustments to how each team is trying to attack us on offense and also guard us defensively,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We now have to quickly recover and be prepared to give our absolute best tomorrow afternoon!”
Western Illinois (3-12, 2-5) played the Coyotes close early in the game – tying the first quarter at 15-all as Grace Gilmore knocked down a buzzer beater. South Dakota shot 60 percent in the second quarter to find a bit of separation and led 41-31 at the break.
It wasn’t until Lamb took over midway through the third quarter that the Coyotes found a comfortable lead. She scored 10-straight points to kick off a 17-1 run for USD. South Dakota held its largest lead of the game, 63-38, early in the fourth quarter.
South Dakota put four Coyotes into double-figures for the third time in Summit play.
Lamb dropped her 11th career 20-point game tonight, eight of which have come in true road games. She scored 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting with five 3-pointers. She also grabbed five rebounds, stole the ball three times and blocked a shot – the 10th block of her career.
Freshman guard Maddie Krull tallied 15 points for the second-straight game, tying her season-high on 7-of-11 shooting. She also dished out a team-best four assists, grabbed five boards and recorded a steal.
Senior guard Liv Korngable and senior center Hannah Sjerven both notched 11 points.
Western Illinois had three players reach double-digit scoring. Gilmore and guard Elizabeth Lutz both scored 13 points, while forward Evan Zars tallied her third-straight double-double with 12 points and 12 boards. Lutz, the Summit’s steals leader, pestered the Coyotes into committing a season-high 17 turnovers. Lutz tallied a career-best seven steals in the game.
South Dakota made 45.2 percent (28-of-62) from the floor and 84.6 percent (11-of-13) from the stripe. Western Illinois shot 35.8 percent (19-of-53) from the field and 50 percent (10-of-20) from the line. The two squads matched evenly on the boards with 37 each.
It will be the same time, same place, today (Saturday) as the Coyotes rematch the Leathernecks at 4:30 p.m. inside Western Hall.
SOUTH DAKOTA (9-3, 5-0)
Jeniah Ugofsky 2-2 0-0 4, Hannah Sjerven 2-11 7-8 11, Liv Korngable 5-12 1-2 11, Chloe Lamb 9-16 2-2 25, Maddie Krull 7-11 1-1 15, Morgan Hansen 0-4 0-0 0, Natalie Mazurek 3-4 0-0 7, Claudia Kunzer 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Guebert 0-0 0-0 0, Alexi Hempe 0-1 0-0 0, Regan Sankey 0-1 0-0 0, Allison Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28-62 11-13 73.
WESTERN ILLINOIS (3-12, 2-5)
Evan Zars 6-9 0-2 12, Carla Flores 1-7 0-0 3, Danni Nichols 1-4 0-0 3, Elizabeth Lutz 5-13 0-2 13, Grace Gilmore 4-9 4-6 13, Anna Deets 2-5 3-4 9, Sam Pryor 0-2 0-0 0, Alissa Dins 0-2 1-2 1, Mallory McDermott 0-0 2-2 2, Kennedy Flanagan 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Mock 0-0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Rogers 0-0 0-2 0, Payton Courier 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-53 10-20 56.
SOUTH DAKOTA 15 26 20 12 — 73
WESTERN ILLINOIS 15 16 7 18 — 56
Three-Pointers: WIU 8-27 (Lutz 3-9, Deets 2-4, Flores 1-4, Nichols 1-2, Gilmore 1-3, Zars 0-2, Pryor 0-2, Courier 0-1), USD 6-19 (Lamb 5-9, Mazurek 1-2, Sjerven 0-2, Korngable 0-4, Hansen 0-2). Rebounds: USD 37 (three with 5), WIU 37 (Zars 12). Personal Fouls: USD 19, WIU 15. Fouled Out: None. Assists: WIU 12 (Flores 5), USD 7 (Krull 4). Turnovers: WIU 25, USD 17. Steals: WIU 11 (Lutz 7), USD 8 (Lamb 3). Blocked Shots: USD 3, WIU 0.
