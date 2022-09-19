VERMILLION — South Dakota senior left tackle Alex Jensen and sophomore quarterback Carson Camp earned weekly awards for their respective performances in Saturday’s 38-21 win against Cal Poly inside the DakotaDome. Jensen was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week. Camp was named Co-National Performer of the Week by College Football Performance Awards.
It is the third such honor for Jensen, who hails from Plymouth, Minnesota. He graded out at 95 percent while aiding a Coyote offense that racked up 560 yards. South Dakota scored touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions and iced the game with scores on its final three drives. The Coyotes averaged 17 yards per pass, 5.1 yards per carry and 9.2 yards per play against Cal Poly.
