COLUMBUS, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is tied for 11th after the opening round of the Nebraska State Class C Girls’ Golf Tournament, Monday in Columbus, Nebraska.
Broken Bow leads by 17 strokes after the opening round after a first-round 369. Lincoln Christian (386) is second, followed by Heartland (390).
Boone Central’s Abbigail Brodersen and Cozad’s Lynzi Becker each shot 77 to share the first-round individual lead. Four other golfers area at 82.
LCC shot 415 on the opening day, led by Sarah Karnes’ 96. Jadyn Kinkaid shot 103, Sidney Groene carded a 104, Hope Swanson shot 112 and Delaney Hall carded a 115 for the Bears.
Also in the event, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Delyane Sudbeck shot a 97.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday).
