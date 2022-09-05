HARRIS, Mich. — Former Hartington Cedar Catholic standout Matthew Schaefer, shot a 6-under 210 to finish fourth in the Island Resort Intercollegiate, which concluded on Monday at Sage Run Golf Club in Harris, Michigan.
Schaefer, whose 15 birdies in the two-day, three-round event ranked second among all players, helped his South Dakota State team to a 10th place team finish. The Jackrabbits posted a 298 on Monday to finish with a final score of 895.
