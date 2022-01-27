BRANDON — A couple days off were exactly what a struggling Yankton Bucks team needed.
The Yankton Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 52-40 victory over Brandon Valley in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action, Thursday in Brandon.
The Bucks had not played since Jan. 21 and, other than a weight room session Saturday, had the weekend off from practice.
“You could see when they came back to practice, they had a little bounce in their step,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “We had a solid practice Monday, a great practice Tuesday and another solid practice on Wednesday.”
The work the past few days was not to add anything new, Haynes said.
“We were just shoring things up, cleaning things up,” he said. “I was happy that the week of hard work paid off in a victory.
Mac Ryken finished with 17 points and seven steals for Yankton (6-6). Drew Ryken scored 12 points. Cody Oswald had nine points and seven rebounds. Jaden Krall had nine rebounds and three blocked shots, and Rugby Ryken added seven steals in the victory.
For Brandon Valley, Riley Miller scored 11 points to lead the way. Josh Olthoff added 10 points.
The 40 points scored by Brandon Valley was a season-low for points allowed by the Yankton defense.
Yankton hits the road on Saturday to face Douglas.
“It’s a quick turn-around. We’re going to have to have another good day of practice,” Haynes said. “It’s a long bus ride, traveling 10 to 12 hours to play 32 minutes. We better play hard and make sure those 32 minutes are worth it.
Brandon Valley won the JV game 63-42. For Yankton, Drew Ryken and Michael Mors each scored 12 points.
The Lynx won the sophomore game 56-44. For Yankton, Matthew Sheldon led the way with 12 points. Landon Potts and Hunter Teichroew each scored nine points.
Brandon Valley also swept the freshmen games. In the ‘A’ contest, a 50-41 decision, Yankton was led by 12 points each from Carson Ness and Sheldon. In the ‘B’ game, a 50-33 decision, Cohen Zahrbock scored 12 points and Owen Wishon scored eight points for Yankton.
YANKTON (6-6)
Drew Ryken 3 3-4 12, Mac Ryken 6 4-5 17, Rugby Ryken 1 5-6 7, Dylan Prouty 0 0-0 0, Cody Oswald 2 5-6 9, Isaiah Schelhaas 0 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 1 2-2 4, Michael Mors 1 1-1 3, Colton Potts 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14 20-24 52.
BRANDON VALLEY (5-5)
Landon Dulaney 1 0-0 3, Max VanWestern 2 0-0 4, Cole Dekker 1 1-1 3, Dylan Langerock 2 0-0 3, Riley Miller 4 0-0 11, Lukas Morgan 0 0-0 0, Nate Vandeberg 2 0-0 4, Josh Olthoff 3 4-8 10. TOTALS: 15 5-9 40.
Three-Pointers: BV 5 (Miller 3, Dulaney 1, Langerock 1), Y 4 (D. Ryken 3, M. Ryken 1).
