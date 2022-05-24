COLUMBUS, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic sits in ninth after the opening round of the Nebraska State Class C Boys’ Golf Tournament, Tuesday at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Columbus Scotus leads the way at 330, three strokes ahead of Doniphan-Trumbull (333).
Yutan’s Jake Richmond shot a 2-over 74 to hold the first-round lead, one stroke ahead of Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter (75).
Cedar Catholic sits at 372 after the opening round. Cazden Christensen led the Trojans with an opening round 86. Jay Steffen shot 92, Andrew Jones shot 95, Kurtis Kathol shot 99 and Weston Heine carded a 107 for HCC.
Tri County Northeast is 14th at 389, led by Garrett Blanke’s 88. Nathan Oswald shot 91, Ben Jorgensen shot 95, Ryan Anderson carded a 115 and Brody Floyd shot 120 for the Wolfpack.
Competing individually, Ponca’s Grant Sprakel shot 92 and Hartington-Newcastle’s Reece Morten shot 95.
The tournament concludes today (Wednesday).
Class D
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Wausa shot a 372 to rank ninth after the opening round of the Nebraska State Class D Boys’ Golf Tournament, Tuesday at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
North Platte St. Patrick’s holds a commanding lead after an opening round 321. Overton (344) is second, 23 strokes off the pace.
St. Patrick’s Teegan Sonneman (69) and Connor Hasenauer (73) rank 1-2 in the individual standings. Three golfers are tied for third at 78.
For Wausa, Michael Vanness led the way with an 86. Jaxon Claussen shot 90, Jonathan Nissen shot 96, Tug Dawson shot 100 and Vincent Vanness shot 113 for the Vikings.
Competing individually, Creighton’s Gage Burns is in the running for a top-15 finish, shooting a first-round 85 to tie for 17th. The top 15 individuals receive medals.
The tournament concludes today (Wednesday).
