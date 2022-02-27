SIOUX FALLS — Winner downed Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes 33-25 for the championship of the South Dakota Class B Dual Wrestling Championships, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
For Winner, Kaleb Osborn (126), Kaden Keiser (145) and Jack Kruger (182) won by pin. Kameron Styles (285) and Gavin Braun (106) won by pin for KWLPG.
Winner advanced to the final with a 57-8 victory over Parkston. The Warriors downed Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon 70-9 in the opening round.
In other placing matches, Parkston fell to Canton 50-24 for third place. Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon dropped a 41-27 decision to Philip Area in the fifth place match.
Parkston opened the tournament with a 42-40 victory over Kingsbury County. Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon beat Kingsbury County 39-37 in the consolation semifinals.
In Class A, Brandon Valley completed the title sweep with a 32-25 victory over Rapid City Stevens. The Lynx set a meet record in winning the Class A tournament title on Friday.
Pierre beat Watertown 36-28 for third. Sturgis downed Harrisburg 37-30 for fifth.
