SAN MARCOS, Texas—The women’s 4x100-meter relay broke the South Dakota program record Saturday at the Bobcat Invitational on the campus of Texas State.
The quartet of sophomore Erin Kinney, sophomore Jacy Pulse, freshman Anna Robinson and sophomore Sara Reifenrath completed a lap around the track in 45.85 seconds. South Dakota finished more than two-tenths of a second ahead of second place in the race. The time bests a four-year-old school record of 45.87 previously held by Karina Dufoe, Shanice Cannigan, Samara Spencer and Tasheka Gordon.
Freshman Danii Anglin and third-year sophomore Carly Haring finished second and third, respectively, in the high jump at the Bobcat Invitational. Anglin cleared 5-8 ¾ (1.75m), just shy of yesterday’s season-opening height. Haring cleared 5-7 (1.70m). On the men’s side, fourth-year junior Jack Durst finished fifth with a clearance of 6-6 ¾ (2.00m).
Fourth-year junior Josephine Starner added a fifth-place finish at Texas State with a distance of 47-3 (14.40m).
South Dakota returns to action next Saturday, April 2, with the USD Early Bird held at Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion.
Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays
AUSTIN, Texas—Sophomore Eerik Haamer was the lone Coyote in action Saturday at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays held at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Haamer placed seventh in the elite pole vault competition with a height of 17-6 ½ (5.35m).
Coyote alumna Emily Grove finished runner-up in the women’s elite pole vault competition after clearing 15-5 (4.70m) on a third attempt. Grove finished with the same height as the event champion, but had more attempts taken.
Wildcat Classic
WAYNE, Neb.—South Dakota captured five event titles with a limited squad at the Wildcat Classic at LeRoy Simpson Track.
Third-year sophomore Charlie Babcock broke the Wildcat Classic meet record in the 5,000-meter run, crossing the tape in 14:58.47. Fourth-year junior Jacob Waymire finished runner-up in 15:12.77.
On the women’s side, sophomore Renee Thompson led a top-five Coyote sweep of the 5,000-meter run. Thompson clocked a winning time of 18:20.89. Sophomore Abbie Schmidt and third-year sophomore Haley Miller finished just behind in 18:23.91 and 18:25.30, respectively.
Freshman Mason Sindelar swept the 800 meters and 1,500 meters to snag two of USD’s five titles at the meet. He clocked winning times of 1:59.01 for 800 meters and 4:05.09 for 1,500 meters. Fifth-year junior Kallo Arno finished runner-up in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:06.33.
Fifth-year senior Matt Slagus snagged a title in the hammer throw with a toss of 195-11 (59.71m)
Freshman Melanie Pankow finished runner-up in both the 800 meters (2:23.98) and 1,500 meters (5:00.03) at the meet.
Freshman Tristan Gray added a pair of top-three finishes in the throws. He finished runner-up in the discus in 164-5 (50.12m) and took third in the shot put in 53-0 (16.15m).
