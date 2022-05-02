NEWTON, Kan. – South Dakota moved up and down the leaderboard in Monday’s round but ended back in eighth place after day two at the Summit League Championships. The Coyotes shot a 302 as a team on Monday, and currently sit eight strokes behind the next two teams above them in the standings. USD has two players in the top 20 individually heading into the final day tomorrow in Max Schmidtke and Nick LaMotte. Schmidtke led the team again in round two by replicating his score from round one.
Schmidtke picked himself up after a couple of damaging holes to remain at even-par through two rounds. He sank a birdie on his third hole of the day before needing three more on the back nine including back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 to get him back to even. Schmidtke currently sits in a tie for 11th place with one final round tomorrow.
LaMotte continued his positive play with a 2-over par 74 in round two. He recorded five birdies on the day to help his score. LaMotte is tied for 18th place with one round remaining tomorrow.
Ryan Neff started out slow in day two but managed to bounce back on the back nine to end with a 4-over par 76. He carded back-to-back birdies on holes nine and 10 and another pair of back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16. Neff sits in a tie for 42nd place after two rounds.
Ian Johnston recorded an 8-over par 80 in round two. He carded three birdies on the day including two on the front nine. Johnston is in a tie for 44th place after day two.
Hunter Rebrovich shot a 9-over par 81 in his second day. He sank a birdie on the par-four fifth hole before ending his round with a birdie on the par-four 18th hole. Rebrovich currently sits in a tie for 47th place individually with one final round to go.
Rebrovich will get the Coyotes started today (Tuesday) with the 8:50 a.m. tee time. Johnston is next at 9:00 a.m. followed by Neff at 9:10 a.m., LaMotte at 9:20 a.m., and Schmidtke at 9:30 a.m. South Dakota will begin the third and final round on the back nine.
