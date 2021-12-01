The Mount Marty women's basketball team didn’t want to be looking for their first win of the 2021-22 season in December, but the 0-7 Lancers stepped onto Charlie Bender Court at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena looking for just that, and they found it.
“I’m really proud of our kids for the way they’ve handled the start of the season,” MMU head coach Todd Schlimgen said. “Obviously, it hasn’t been as successful as we wanted, but we talked about how the losses can really reveal your character. We’ve had some really good practices and some really good preparation. I was pleased and happy for our kids to come out and perform like they did.
A back-and-fourth fight ended in the Lancers favor as Mount Marty earned a 74-67 win over Midland Wednesday night in Yankton.
Both sides filled up the basket in the opening quarter, with Midland holding a slim 22-21 lead after one. Carlie Wetzel picked up seven points in the quarter to keep the Lancers in the game after a slow start.
In the second quarter, the Lancers jumped out to a hot start, and a Wetzel three gave MMU a 29-26 lead with 6:14 to play in the second quarter, leading to a Midland timeout. From there, the Lancers built a seven point lead, and hovered around that number for the remainder of the first half.
“We had different people at different times make big plays for us and I thought we did a good job on the offensive glass, got some offensive rebounds to give us second possessions,” Schlimgen said. “I liked the way we moved the ball. When you have a lot of people that contribute it means the ball is really moving so that’s a really good sign.”
Going into the intermission the Lancers led 38-31 shooting 48% from the field. The lancer defense kept Midland in check, holding them to 37.9% shooting.
Midland started the second half hot, storming back to take a 43-42 lead with 5:37 to play in the third quarter. For the remainder of the quarter, neither side could go on much of a run until the Lancer strung together five straight to end the quarter with a 54-51 lead.
One timeout, we said, ‘hey, we play 20 good minutes and now you’re going to let four minutes affect your mindset. If that’s going to happen, we’re not going to be very good,’” Schlimgen said. “Midland played really well in the second half, but I thought we did a good job of weathering the storm and not panicking.”
Midland started the fourth quarter similar to the third, going on a run to regain the lead. After taking a 57-56 lead, Callie Otkin drained a three-pointer to give the Lancers a two-point advantage.
MMU went on a 9-1 run starting with the Otkin three and ending on an Eve Millar three-pointer. The Lancers called timeout following the made shot from Millar.
Midland kept it close out of the timeout, converting a shot from deep to cut the 65-58 lead to four at 65-61.
The Lancers would hold the lead, but a Midland three-pointer cut the MMU lead to three at 69-66 with just over two minutes to play.
With a minute to play, Megan Hirsch grabbed an offensive rebound and fed the ball to a cutting Otkin. Otkin converted the lay-in plus the foul shot to give MMU a 72-66 lead that would all but seal the win.
Camryn Korgman led the Lancers with 13 points. Carlie Wetzel and Millar added 12 points. Ten of Wetzel’s 12 came in the first half, as her performance helped keep the Lancers in front going into the intermission. The Lancers also had 10 bench points from Megan Hirsch. The senior Gayville native tallied a 10 point-13 rebound double-double for the Lancers.
Dakota Valley alum Peyton Wingert led Midland with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Kraft added 11 points.
Next up for the Lancers is a road match-up with No. 12 Morningside at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Mount Marty is looking to build off the first win of the season to make up for a tough start of the season.
“I think it gives you a lot of confidence going forward and just trust in the process,” Schlimgen said. “If you come and practice and put in your time and come and get shots up outside of practice, those performances are going to show.”
MIDLAND (4-5, 1-3)
Peyton Wingert 6-13 6-10 19, Lexi Kraft 3-9 2-2 11, Emma Shepard 3-6 0-0 7, Sam Shepard 1-4 0-0 3, Erin Prusa 4-9 1-2 9, Kennedy Darner 3-6 0-0 8, Taylor Houska 3-6 0-0 9, Amber Wolever 0-2 1-2 1. TOTALS: 23-55 10-16 67.
MOUNT MARTY (1-7, 1-3)
Carlie Wetzel 5-8 0-0 12, Callie Otkin 2-4 2-3 7, Eve Millar 5-11 0-0 12, Camryn Krogman 5-9 1-2 13, Macy Kempf 2-12 1-3 5, Tayte Kohn 0-3 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 0-3 0-0 0, Kayla Jacobson 2-4 2-2 8, Emma Jarovski 3-7 1-2 7, Megan Hirsch 5-7 0-0 10. TOTALS: 29-68 7-12 74
Midland 22 9 20 16 --67
Mount Marty 21 17 16 20 --74
Three-Pointers: MU 11-29 (Houska 3-4, Kraft 3-7, Darner 2-5, E. Shepard 1-2, S. Shepard 1-3, Wingert 1-6, Wolever 0-2), MMU 9-19 (Jacobson 2-2, Millar 2-3, Wetzel 2-3, Krogman 2-4, Otkin 1-3, Kempf 0-1, Twedt 0-1, Kohn 0-2). Rebounds: MMU 42 (Hirsch 13), MU 27 (Wingert 10). Assists: MMU 13 (Jacobson 3, Hirsch 3), MU 13 (Wingert 4, Kraft 4). Steals: MMU 8 (Millar 4), MU 3 (E. Shepard, S. Shepard, Prusa). Blocked Shots: MU 3 (Prusa), MMU 1 (Jarovski). Personal Fouls: MMU 19, MU 15. Turnovers: MU 11, MMU 10. Attendance: 134.
