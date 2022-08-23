ALEXANDRIA — Platte-Geddes advanced to the final of the Hanson Early Bird volleyball tournament with a 25-11, 25-9 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday.

Regan Hoffman had six kills and seven digs, and Avery DeVries had 19 assists for Platte-Geddes. Karly VanDerWerff had seven kills and Cadence Van Zee added three ace serves in the victory.

