ALEXANDRIA — Platte-Geddes advanced to the final of the Hanson Early Bird volleyball tournament with a 25-11, 25-9 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday.
Regan Hoffman had six kills and seven digs, and Avery DeVries had 19 assists for Platte-Geddes. Karly VanDerWerff had seven kills and Cadence Van Zee added three ace serves in the victory.
Josie Brouwer had two assists and Syrianna Never Misses A Shot had four digs for ACDC.
Platte-Geddes will play host Hanson in the final on Thursday. Platte-Geddes will face Avon for third.
PLATTE-GEDDES (2-0) 25 25
ANDES CENT-DC (1-1) 11 9
Hanson 2, Avon 0
ALEXANDRIA — Host Hanson advanced to the final of its home Early Bird volleyball tournament with a 25-23, 25-27 victory over Avon on Tuesday.
Hanson will face Platte-Geddes in the final on Thursday. Avon draws Andes Central-Dakota Christian in the third place match.
Annalyse Weber posted eight kills and Jalyn Kampshoff had 14 assists for Hanson. Jersey Kampshoff posted 17 digs, Cadence Jarding had 10 digs and Erin Dewald added five blocks in the victory.
Courtney Sees led Avon with nine kills and nine digs. McKenna Kocmich had eight assists and seven digs. Grace Vanderlei also had seven digs.
HANSON (2-0) 25 25
AVON (1-1) 23 17
First Round
ACDC 2, SCW 1
ALEXANDRIA — Andes Central-Dakota Christian outlasted Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 26-24, 17-25, 25-22 in the opening round of the Hanson Early Bird Classic on Tuesday.
Abigail Svatos had five kills and Mahpiyah Irving had six assists for ACDC. Claire Johnson posted eight ace serves and Josie Brouwer added 11 digs in the victory.
Kenna Ochsner had nine kills, five blocks and 13 digs for SCW, which opens Thursday play with a consolation match against Freeman.
Platte-Geddes 2, Freeman 0
ALEXANDRIA — Karly VanDerWerff had nine kills to lead Platte-Geddes past Freeman 25-15, 25-10 in the opening round of the Hanson Early Bird Classic on Tuesday.
Cadence Van Zee posted six kills, 10 digs and three ace serves for Platte-Geddes. Avery DeVries added nine assists and three ace serves in the victory.
Kate Miller had four blocks and four digs for Freeman. Ashlin Jacobson also had four digs.
Avon 2, FA-M 0
ALEXANDRIA — Courtney Sees finished with 12 kills and 15 digs to lead Avon past Freeman Academy-Marion in the opening round of the Hanson Early Bird Classic on Tuesday.
McKenna Kocmich had 14 assists and Kim Tolsma added three ace serves in the victory.
Joelle Hawkey had three kills for FA-M, which opens Thursday play with a consolation match against Wessington Springs.
Hanson 2, Wessington Springs 1
ALEXANDRIA — Jalyn Kampshoff recorded 23 assists, including the 1,000th for her career, as Hanson outlasted Wessington Springs 2-1 in the opening round of the Hanson Early Bird Classic on Tuesday.
Kylie Haiar had nine kills, and Annalyse Weber posted eight kills, 18 digs and three ace serves for Hanson. Jersey Kampshoff added 24 digs in the victory.
Other Matches
Bon Homme 3, Winner 0
TYNDALL — Olivia Bures posted 14 kills and eight digs to lead Bon Homme past Winner 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 in the volleyball season opener for both squads.
Erin Heusinkveld posted six kills and six blocks, and Jaden Kortan had 31 assists for Bon Homme. Jenna Duffek finished with 11 digs and eight ace serves. Jurni Vavruska added 13 digs in the victory.
Keelie Kuil led Winner with nine kills and eight digs. Lexi Klein posted 11 assists. Karlee Brozik, Cara Moss and Aleya Miller each had eight digs in the effort.
Bon Homme, 1-0, hosts Viborg-Hurley on Thursday. Winner travels to Miller on Thursday.
Winner won the JV match 25-23, 26-24; and the C-match 25-18, 25-23.
WINNER (0-1) 15 19 18
BON HOMME (1-0) 25 25 25
Parker 3, Irene-Wakonda 1
PARKER — Parker outlasted Irene-Wakonda 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 26-24 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday. The match marked the season opener for both squads.
Halle Berens finished with 17 kills, four blocks, 28 digs and four ace serves for Parker. Terryn Fuller finished with 33 assists. Jenna VanVelzen had 23 digs and five ace serves. Hailey Phillips had 19 digs, Alyssa Schulte posted 15 digs, and Aspen Rand added 14 digs and five ace serves in the victory.
Madison Orr led Irene-Wakonda with nine kills, three blocks and four ace serves. Emerson Flynn posted 12 assists, 12 digs and three ace serves. Quinn McDonald had eight digs and four ace serves. Zoey Anderson added five kills and eight digs in the effort.
Parker hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday. Irene-Wakonda hosts Scotland on Thursday.
Parker won the JV match 25-16, 13-25, 15-9.
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-1) 15 17 25 24
PARKER (1-0) 25 25 23 26
Parkston 3, MVP 1
PARKSTON — Parkston overcame a slow start to claim a 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton in the volleyball season opener for both squads.
Mya Nuebel led Parkston with 13 kills and 15 digs. Faith Oakley posted 21 assists. Gracie Oakley finished with eight kills. Mya Thuringer added four blocks, and Avery Bogenreif added three blocks, eight assists and nine digs in the victory.
Reagan Rus had 14 kills and Vanessa Hoffman had 16 assists to lead MVP. Berkeley Engelland had 26 digs. Cally Faulhaber posted four blocks and Whitney Payne added three ace serves for the Titans.
Parkston hosts Chamberlain on Thursday. MVP travels to Parker on Thursday.
Parkston won the JV match 24-26, 25-20, 15-9.
MOUNT VER.-PLANK. (0-1) 25 23 20 21
PARKSTON (1-0) 18 25 25 25
Menno 3, Alcester-Hudson 0
MENNO — The Menno Wolves opened the 2022 season with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Alcester-Hudson in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Josephine Stokes had eight kills and three ace serves, and Morgan Freier had eight kills and 10 assists to lead a balanced Menno attack. Abby Bender posted eight assists and three ace serves. Madelyn Kludt had 13 digs and Julia Boetchler added 10 digs in the victory.
Emma Moller and Carly Patrick each had seven kills for Alcester-Hudson. Hannah Ahart had 13 assists and eight digs. Jenna Manning posted 18 digs and Elly Doering added 12 digs for the Cubs.
Menno hosts Centerville on Thursday. Alcester-Hudson hosts Dell Rapids St. Mary on Thursday.
Menno won the JV match 25-16, 25-22; and the C-match 25-13, 25-11.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (0-1) 11 20 20
MENNO (1-0) 25 25 25
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 3, Colome 0
ARMOUR — Tripp-Delmont-Armour made quick work of Colome, stopping the Cowgirls 25-16, 25-8, 25-17 in the volleyball season opener for both squads.
Megan Reiner posted nine kills and eight digs, and Gracey Schatz had seven kills and 11 digs to lead a balanced TDA attack. Hannah Stremick added 18 assists and seven ace serves in the victory.
Toree Ringing Schild led Colome with three kills and two blocks. Landi Krumpus added 15 digs.
TDA hosts Menno in Tripp on Aug. 30. Colome travels to Burke on Thursday.
TDA won the JV match 28-26, 25-20.
COLOME (0-1) 16 8 17
TRI-DEL-ARM (1-0) 25 25 25
Colman-Egan 3, Gayville-Volin 0
GAYVILLE — Colman-Egan downed Gayville-Volin 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday. The match marked the season opener for both squads.
Brynlee Landis led Colman-Egan with 12 kills and 13 digs. Daniela Lee had eight blocks and 16 digs. Abby Rhode posted seven kills and seven blocks. Lanie Mousel added 12 assists and 10 digs in the victory.
Maia Achen had six kills, and Keely Larson posted 20 assists and 10 digs for Gayville-Volin. Taylor Hoxeng added 17 digs.
Colman-Egan travels to Baltic on Thursday. Gayville-Volin plays in the Irene-Wakonda Tournament on Saturday.
COLMAN-EGAN (1-0) 25 25 25
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (0-1) 14 17 15
