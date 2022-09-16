NORFOLK, Neb. — The Yankton boys earned top-three finishes in both the varsity and JV division of the Lyle Moeller Invitational cross country meet, Friday at Skyview Park in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Omaha Skutt Catholic rolled to the boys’ team title, 41 to 94 over Columbus. Yankton finished at 103 points, beating out Harrisburg (112) and Lincoln North Star (113).

