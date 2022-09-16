NORFOLK, Neb. — The Yankton boys earned top-three finishes in both the varsity and JV division of the Lyle Moeller Invitational cross country meet, Friday at Skyview Park in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Omaha Skutt Catholic rolled to the boys’ team title, 41 to 94 over Columbus. Yankton finished at 103 points, beating out Harrisburg (112) and Lincoln North Star (113).
Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa won the 5,000-meter varsity boys’ race in 15:45.11, beating out Harrisburg’s Cashton Johnson (16:22.76).
Yankton was led by Dylan Payer, who placed 10th in 17:24.36. Nate Schoenfelder (17:51.33) was 16th, Harrison Krajewski (18:04.56) was 20th, Zach Fedde (18:08.25) was 22nd and Abram Chance (18:54.35) was 36 to complete Yankton’s scoring.
Also for the Bucks, Taylor Wenzlaff (18:57.52) was 37th and Oliver Dooley (19:31.04) was 48th.
Yankton did not field a full team in the varsity girls’ division, won by Harrisburg. The Tigers, led by medalist Presli White (19:52.10) in the 5,000-meter event, edged host Norfolk 49 to 50.
Yankton was led by Shae Rumsey (22:00.68) in 15th and Sydnee Serck (22:45.38) in 23rd. Also for the Gazelles, Claire Tereshinski (24:49.65) finished 41st.
Next up for Yankton is its home invitational, Sept. 23 at Fox Run Golf Course. Start time is 3 p.m.
Isabella Vrbka led Yankton in the JV girls’ division, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 23:55.78 to place fifth individually as the Gazelles finished fourth as a team. Bailey Mines (24:44.78) was 13th, Nora Welker (25:26.28) was 17th, Kahlen Peterson (25:59.67) was 23rd, Sydney Kapla (28:43.99) was 41st and Kendra Ratterman (29:35.99) was 45th.
Bryton Olson (19:28.12) finished seventh and Issac Peterson (20:03.42) finished 14th to lead the JV boys to a third place team finish. Also for the Bucks, Kaden Hunhoff (20:07.92) was 16th, Ethan Brenden (20:22.39) was 24th, Boston Frick (20:42.72) was 32nd, Sam Larrington (20:48.61) was 35th, Caden Wieman (21:52.49) was 58th, Elliott Dooley (22:09.34) was 60th, Jackson Slowey (22:228.4) was 62nd, Antani Kabella (22:40.25) was 66th , Aidan Harrell (25:34.73) was 92nd, Griffin Johnson (25:59.59) was 93rd and Matthew Dykstra (27:06.22) was 94th.
Abbey Johanneson led Yankton in the 2,000-meter middle school girls’ race, finishing fourth in 7:43.68. Mary Rounds (7:50.23) was sixth, Delaney Youmans (8:03.87) was eighth, Ava Dryden (8:35.54) was 13th, Sarah Messler (8:37.41) was 14th, Rilyn Jackson (8:44.95) was 15th, Aubrey Stotz (8:57.32) was 17th and Emily Ratterman (9:00.26) was 19th.
In the middle school boys’ race, Luke Jacobson led the Bucks with a fourth place finish, clocking a 7:02.81 over the 2,000-meter course. Lucas Feimer (7:25.16) was sixth, Issac Larrington (7:55.57) was 14th, Ivan Krajewski (8:10.88) was 17th, Issac Paulson (8:31.37) was 20th, Weslee DeWitt (8:36.94) was 21st, Chris Wright (8:50.79) was 24th and Deven Auch (9:02.05) was 26th.
