SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty Lancer men’s basketball fell to No. 22 Morningside 82-75 Saturday evening in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Lancers outscored the Mustangs 47-46 in the second half after being outscored by eight in the first half. The Lancers got within five with 42 seconds left, but couldn’t cut into the lead any further after Morningside lead by double figures most of the second half.
Trey Brown tallied 15 points to lead Morningside. Aidan Vanderloo and Justin Sitti added 11 points each. Morningside’s largest lead of the game was 18 points.
Nick Coleman tallied 27 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lancers. Elijah Pappas contributed 16 points and Kade Stearns 12 points. Allen Wilson contributed nine points off the bench, including a 7-for-7 night from the free throw line. The Lancers out-rebounded Morningside 40-29, including 12 offensive boards.
Mount Marty will look for their first conference win of the season Wednesday at Concordia.
MOUNT MARTY
Nick Coleman 10-18 3-5 27, Elijah Pappas 5-12 2-2 16, Kade Stearns 5-11 0-0 12, Lincoln Jordre 2-6 1-2 5, Tyrell Harper 1-4 2-2 4, Allen Wilson 1-4 7-7 9, Matthew Becker 1-2 0-0 2, Gio Diaz 0-1 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25-58, 15-18 75.
MORNINGSIDE
Trey Brown 6-10 3-5 15, Aidan Vanderloo 2-5 7-8 11, Justin Sitti 4-7 1-1 11, Zach Imig 3-7 0-0 8, Will Pottebaum 3-7 1-3 7, Trey Powers 2-5 2-2 8, Collin Hill 4-5 0-0 8, Joey Skoff 3-7 0-0 7, Jack Dotzler 1-2 3-4 5, Ely Doble 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 29-57 17-23 82.
At the Half: MU 36, MMU 28. Three-Pointers: MMU 10-29 (Coleman 4-7, Pappas 4-9, Stearns 2-6, Jordre 0-1, Diaz 0-1, Harper 0-2, Wilson 0-3), MU 7-16 (Imig 2-3, Powers 2-3, Sitti 2-4, Skoff 1-2, Hill 0-1, Dotzler 0-1, Pottebaum 0-2). Rebounds: MMU 40 (Harper 9), MU 29 (Pottebaum 6). Assists: MU 15 (Doble 3, Skoff 3), MMU 14 (Pappas 4, Harper 4). Steals: MMU 5 (Coleman 3), MU 5 (Doble 2). Blocked Shots: MMU 0, MU 0. Personal Fouls: MMU 17, MU 15. Turnovers: MMU 18, MU 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.