MADISON — Dakota State’s Traia Hubbard earned North Star Athletic Association Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honors, announced Tuesday.
Hubbard, a senior from Yankton who prepped at Gayville-Volin, recorded a toss of 44-6 in winning the shot put title at the Mount Marty Open. Her mark met the NAIA automatic qualifying standard and currently has her eighth in the NAIA in the event.
She also finished fifth in the weight throw with a toss of 49-3 3/4.
