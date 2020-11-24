Winter sports seasons in South Dakota will begin as scheduled.
The topic of the start dates for those seasons — boys and girls basketball, wrestling, gymnastics — was discussed during a special meeting Tuesday morning of the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) Board of Directors, but ultimately, no motion was presented.
There was discussion about possibly delaying the start of the winter seasons, but they will now begin as normal.
Wrestling and gymnastics can start their seasons Nov. 30, while girls’ basketball can begin Dec. 3 and boys’ basketball on Dec. 10.
The board did, however, pass a motion that highly recommends schools implement a mask mandate and strongly consider attendance limitations at winter activities, based on the venue size. The board made clear that it’s not a requirement for schools, only a recommendation.
Some schools, like Yankton High School, require spectators to wear a mask at indoor events, and YHS is also among those schools to limit attendance at those indoor activities. The Yankton School Board approved on Nov. 9 the spectator plans for winter sports, which includes four event/date specific vouchers for each rostered individual for basketball non-doubleheaders, and two vouchers apiece for basketball doubleheaders.
The recommendation for a mask policy and attendance restrictions should help, according to SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.
“Schools are able to make those decisions locally,” he said. “I think we should urge and recommend schools to do that. I think that would help out greatly.”
In the sport of volleyball this fall, in particular, the SDHSAA mandated masks at its SoDak 16 matches and state tournaments this past weekend, just as was the case for the state football championships at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
The compliance for state volleyball was not a problem, according to SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch — she estimated that 95 percent or higher of spectators at the three state volleyball tournaments wore masks.
“We did something right in the fall sports to get us to where we needed to be,” Auch said. “I think the end game we did as far as mask wearing, I think was essentially in the success in being able to complete those events.”
There was a discussion among the Board of Directors over the issue of enforcement — one board member said he had received concern about administrators being the ‘mask police.’
People could see that not every spectator was compliant with mask requirements at state events and that enforcement would be problematic, according to board member Jerry Rasmussen, the superintendent at Dakota Valley. It’s why the word ‘recommend’ was used in the motion, he added.
Staffing was an issue for the state football championships at the DakotaDome, but the SDHSAA and the host officials were more proactive for the state volleyball tournaments, according to Swartos.
Ultimately, the motion to recommend mask policies and attendance limitations passed on a voice vote.
The meeting began with public comments related to the discussion of start dates for winter sports, and there appeared to be two alternate scenarios: Delay the start dates to Dec. 14 or delay them after the winter holiday break.
Brian Moser, the athletic director at Pierre, said if the start of the gymnastics season, for example, were moved to Dec. 14, the Governors would have had to move four events — and if the season was delayed until after the holiday break, there would have been 62 gymnastics practices.
“I appreciate the people who have concerns, because I have concerns too, but my concerns are that we are just making decisions based on a hope that something will change,” Moser said. “I don’t know if that’s what’s best for the kids.”
Yankton High School activities director Ryan Mors expressed a similar wish for local control with such a decision. He said it’s a decision that each school district has to make on its own, whether or not they shut down at any time based on the cases in their community.
“I would ask this board to also consider the same thing: Allow school districts to make their own choices on what they need to do,” Mors said. “There’s not concrete evidence right now that things will be any better on Dec. 14 or Jan. 1.”
Such a move, he added, would put everybody in a “tough” situation and it could be hard to justify reopening in a month.
“Right now across the state, the vast majority of schools are doing everything in their power to help mitigate the situation, by mandating masks and limiting attendance,” Mors said.
Ultimately, the teams across the state will have their seasons, according to Swartos.
“It kind of got interpreted as we’re looking to cancel the season or something, and that’s not the case,” he said. “We’re going to have our seasons; we’re going to have our championships, barring something going very, very wrong in the next couple months.”
Ultimately, a motion was not presented related to the start dates of winter sports, only the motion related to urging schools to implement a mask and attendance policy.
“I fully believe there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Swartos said. “We’re getting close to that here. We just ask people to buckle down for the next few months.”
