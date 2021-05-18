SIOUX FALLS — A school record in the 1600 relay and three runner-up finishes for the Gazelles highlighted Yankton’s final track and field meet of the regular season, the Sioux Falls Last Chance Meet on Tuesday at Howard Wood Field.
The Gazelles’ foursome of Shae Rumsey, Josie Jensen, Sydnee Serck and Annika Gordon won the 1600 relay in 3:59.77, breaking the 3-year-old mark of 4:00.34. Jensen also ran on the 2018 record, joined by Carly Vavra, Kelsey Oswald and Cameryn Specht.
Rumsey scored a runner-up finish in the 400, clocking a 58.98. Thea Chance was second in the 3200, finishing in 12:17.60. The foursome of Cora Schurman, Brynn Kelly, Alexia Wheeler and Gordon finished second in the medley relay in 4:23.84.
Schurman, Jensen and Molly Savey each ran on the Gazelles’ third place 400 (53.46) and 800 (1:51.22) relays, with Kenney running on the 400 relay and Thea Luken running on the 800 relay.
Also for the Gazelles, Tierney Faulk was fourth in the long jump (15-10 1/4) and Serck was fourth in the 800 (2:19.18).
Austin Gobel had a hand in three top-four finishes to lead the Yankton boys. Gobel finished third in the 400 (51.16) and fourth in the 100 (11.34), and opened the Bucks’ third place 1600 relay (3:30.70). Rugby Ryken, Gavin Fortner and Zach Hebda also ran on that relay.
Cody Oswald scored a third place finish in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 15.47. Zach Fedde (4:34.98) was third in the 1600, with Dylan Payer (4:42.56) seventh. Bodie Rutledge (136-2) was fourth in the discus, with Carson Haak (130-6) seventh. Gavin Haselhorst (39-7 1/4) was fifth in the triple jump, with Cooper Grotenhuis (38-10 3/4) eighth. Tristan Redman tied for seventh in the pole vault (10-6). Braylen Bietz was eighth in the 200 (23.77).
Yankton now begins preparations for the South Dakota State Class AA Track and Field Championships, May 28 and 29 in Sturgis. The field for the meet will be announced later this week.
