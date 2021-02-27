MITCHELL — Upset U has struck again.
The bottom seed in a conference tournament is now one more win from a championship and a trip to the national tournament.
That tag belongs to Mount Marty.
Three days after upsetting the top seed in the GPAC tournament, the eighth-seeded Lancers knocked off rival Dakota Wesleyan 64-58 in Saturday’s double overtime thriller in the semifinals at the Corn Palace.
While the Lancers (11-16) have certainly opened some eyes across the league, they’re not exactly surprised themselves.
“It’s wild, but I don’t think it’s surprising to us, though,” said senior Elijah Pappas, who scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
“We’ve been working hard this whole entire season, and we knew how good we were.”
Mount Marty advances to play second-seeded Northwestern in Tuesday night’s GPAC championship game in Orange City, Iowa. The winner of that game qualifies for the NAIA National Tournament.
Getting to this point, though, has required the Lancers to upset two teams that swept Mount Marty during the regular season.
“In a regular season, this would be an impressive two-game stretch for anybody,” head coach Todd Lorensen said.
There’s a ‘but,’ though.
The Lancers have done this in the conference tournament as the bottom seed.
“When you make it a conference tournament situation where it’s win or go home, they’re both really big games,” Lorensen added.
The fact that Mount Marty has come out on top in both games is a testament, the coach pointed out, to the players’ commitment and focus during an 18-day layoff between games heading into the league tournament.
“We’re certainly not surprised by the efforts these last two games, but it comes back to our habits and our approach in practice,” Lorensen said.
Although it took two overtime periods for someone to come out on top Saturday, it wasn’t the cleanest affair by any barometer.
Mount Marty shot 39 percent for the game and 28 percent from long range (7-of-25), while Dakota Wesleyan made 31 percent of its shots and 32 percent of its three-point attempts (7-of-22).
The hometown Tigers — fighting for their NAIA tournament lives — took a 57-54 lead at the start of the second overtime on a three-pointer by Mason Larson.
Mount Marty, though, responded with a pair of Pappas free throws and a Tyrell Harper three-pointer at the 2:33 mark to take a 59-57 lead. Dakota Wesleyan got within 59-58 on a Sawyer Schultz free throw with 42.5 seconds left, but Pappas answered with a dagger three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining.
The Tigers then missed and were forced to foul, and Chad Moran sank two free throws to pad the Mount Marty lead.
Four seconds later, the Lancers celebrated a hard-fought, physical battle.
“We had to play tougher than them,” Pappas said. “They’re a physical team and this is playoff basketball.”
Jailen Billings added 14 points for Mount Marty, while Harper had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Moran recorded 10 points and six rebounds, and Luke Ronsiek added six points and four assists.
Larson led Dakota Wesleyan (19-8) with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Schultz added 12 points.
Having won two games in hostile environments in Sioux City, Iowa and now Mitchell, Mount Marty will face another one on Tuesday in Orange City, Iowa.
“I’ll say this until I’m blue in the face, but no matter where you’re at in small college athletics, if you can play in a great environment, you have to relish it,” Lorensen said.
That’s what the Lancers will do ahead of Tuesday’s game, he added.
“We’ll get to play in our third championship-level environment in less than a week against a very historic program,” Lorensen said.
If the Lancers are to advance to the NAIA Tournament for the first time since 1998, they have to realize that their mission isn’t over, he added.
“Yes, we’re excited about tonight’s win; we’d be silly not to be, but at the same time I think we have a very good approach that the job isn’t done,” Lorensen said.
