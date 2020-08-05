The fate of the FCS playoffs is left up to each member school and each conference.
That was the message by the NCAA Board of Governors during a Wednesday morning announcement.
Rather than decide one way or the other on the fate of fall sports seasons and championships, the Board of Governors is leaving those calls up to each division (I, II, III).
The divisions must determine, the BOG announced, by Aug. 21 whether each of their respective fall seasons and championships should occur this year. That would include the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs, which are governed by the NCAA.
Following the Board of Governors release, the Division III Presidents Council announced that it has canceled its fall sports championships.
Regardless of any decision about fall sports championships, FCS programs like South Dakota and South Dakota State — or any team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference — could still choose to play regular season games this season.
It’s just that any decision about the 24-team playoff would be left up to the schools and conferences.
As per the NCAA Board of Governors announcement, it will be up to each school and each conference to meet specific requirements in order to conduct fall sports. Among the requirements:
* All member schools must adhere to federal, state and local guidelines related to COVID-19
* All student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of participation due to concerns about contracting COVID-19. If an athlete decides to opt out, their scholarship commitment must be honored
* NCAA championships may use reduced bracketing, a reduced number of competitors, predetermined sites, and, where appropriate, single sites to limit exposure to COVID-19
* If 50% or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division
To that last point, six FCS leagues have already decided not to play football this fall and the remaining seven conferences (Missouri Valley, Big Sky, Southland, Ohio Valley, Big South and Pioneer) have yet to officially decide.
As it stands right now, there could be an FCS playoff this season based on the number of the 127 FCS teams that could take the field.
That could change, though, depending on what those seven conferences decide.
On July 27, the Missouri Valley Football Conference released a brief statement that stated “patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify” the 2020 season.
Between an impending decision by the Missouri Valley and the decision from other leagues with teams that South Dakota and South Dakota State, for example, were set to play in the non-conference this fall, there remains quite a bit of uncertainty.
South Dakota is set to open its season Sept. 5 at Iowa State, but the Big 12 Conference this week approved a scheduling model that includes league games plus one non-conference game. The question becomes, will USD be that one non-conference game for the Cyclones? Iowa State is also set to play Ball State (Sept. 12) and UNVL (Sept. 19) before beginning Big 12 action.
For now, the Coyotes will proceed as if they will open the season Sept. 5. USD opens its fall camp Friday.
