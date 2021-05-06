BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic finished second in the boys’ division and fourth in the girls’ division of the Battle Creek B-Club Invitational track and field meet, Thursday in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Host Battle Creek won the boys’ title over the Trojans, 193 to 125. Wayne was distant third with 73 points.
Cedar Catholic won eight events, including a distance sweep for Carson Noecker in the 1600 (4:27.00) and 3200 (9:29.25). Carson Arens won the 800 (2:06.40), Alex Kuehn won the 400 (51.50), Owen Heimes won the 110 hurdles (15.63) and Jaxson Bernecker won the discus (142-1).
Arens and Noecker teamed with Calvin Christensen and Dagen Joachimsen to win the 3200 relay (8:30.20). Joachimsen, Kuehn, Heimes and Easton Becker won the 1600 relay (3:34.60).
Columbus Scotus scored 165 points to win the girls’ title, beating out host Battle Creek (144). Wayne (59) was third, followed by the Trojans (57).
For Cedar Catholic, Sara Burbach won the 3200 (12:50.50) and helped the Trojans to victory in the 3200 relay (10:30.60). Makenzie Arens, Jordyn Steffen and Laney Kathol completed the winning relay.
Also for the Trojans, Grace Reifenrath won the 200 (27.08).
