The Vermillion girls and boys each rank in the top five of their respective polls as the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association poll, announced today (Monday).
The Vermillion girls are fourth in the Class A rankings. West Central, which plays Yankton today, is first. Dakota Valley is fifth.
The Vermillion boys rank fifth in their Class A poll. Sioux Falls Christian was first. Dakota Valley received votes.
Rapid City Stevens holds the top spot in Class AA boys, with Sioux Falls Lincoln in the top spot of Class AA girls.
TOP 5: 1. Rapid City Stevens; 2. Sioux Falls Jefferson; 3. Aberdeen Central; 4. Huron; 5. Sioux Falls Lincoln
RECEIVING VOTES: Brookings, SF Washington, O'Gorman, Spearfish, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Watertown, Sturgis Brown, Harrisburg
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln; 2. Harrisburg; 3. Rapid City Stevens; 4. Brandon Valley; 5. Aberdeen Central
RECEIVING VOTES: SF Roosevelt, O'Gorman, RC Central, Mitchell, SF Jefferson
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Christian; 2. Tea Area; 3. Belle Fourche; 4. St. Thomas More; 5. Vermillion
RECEIVING VOTES: James Valley Christian, Hot Springs, Dakota Valley, Custer
TOP 5: 1. West Central; 2. Tea Area; 3. Sioux Falls Christian; 4. Vermillion; 5. Dakota Valley
RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson, Groton Area, St. Thomas More
