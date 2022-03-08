SIOUX FALLS – For the first time since 2018, the Jackrabbits are dancing.
“Twenty-one in a row, think about that,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “How much pressure this team has had is incredible, and how they embrace and celebrate every single moment is what makes them special.”
The South Dakota State Men’s Basketball team defeated North Dakota State 75-69 to complete the perfect conference season, going 21-0 in conference play.
South Dakota State jumped out to a 10-point lead less than six minutes into the game and it looked as if all the moment was on the Jacks’ side, but a quick response from the Bison got them within five.
For the remainder of the first half, both SDSU and NDSU would trade runs, as the Jacks would stretch their lead out, and the Bison would cut back into it. NDSU tied the game at 22 before a 9-0 run from the Jackrabbits.
Back-to-back baskets gave NDSU a quick 4-0 run to end the first half and make it a five-point 33-28 game at the intermission.
“We knew this game was going to be a game of runs, so we knew that they were going to come back and we decided to stick together and trust each other and trust what we can do,” Charlie Easley said.
NDSU quickly cut the lead to two with a Tyree Eady three-pointer less than two minutes into the second half. The Jacks responded with a 5-0 run to get the game back to seven.
NDSU made multiple runs at the lead, but the Jacks were able to respond to each one. Sam Griesel tied the game at 53 with 6:30 to play and Easley responded with a three of his own to give SDSU a three-point lead. Jarius Cook hit a three on the next possession to tie the game back up at 56.
A Griesel three-pointer gave NDSU its first lead at 61-60. SDSU responded with an Easley bucket to take the lead back on the following possession.
We knew ti was going to be a battle and we knew they were going to be really physical, which is what the game was on both sides,” Baylor Scheierman said. “It was really physical.”
With the game within a point, 62-61, Scheierman drained a three-pointer to give the Jacks a four-point lead, one they would never give up.
“The respect between these two programs is really high,” Henderson said. “I worked for Dave (Richman), I know how he does things, I know what type of player he recruits, I know the values that he stands for.”
Douglas Wilson tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds for SDSU. Easley added 15 points, Zeke Mayo 12 points and Scheierman 11 points. Alex Arians tallied 10 points.
Sam Griesel tallied 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists for NDSU. Jarius Cook added 13 points and Grant Nelson 11.
The Jacks advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
“They’re selfless, and they celebrate each other’s successes more than any team I’ve ever coached,” Henderson said. “That’s what makes them special. Obviously they’re talented, but I’m so dang proud of them and we’re happy to be dancing.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.