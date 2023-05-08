It took a while for Yankton’s Hope Lesher to realize her potential as a hurdler in high school track and field. Once she did, she ran with it.

“For a long time, I wasn’t sure what level I would be (able) to go or how good I had to be to go on,” Lesher said. “Once I learned I could, I was excited to (go to the next level). (With) having a sport (like track), it’s not only that I love track itself, but it also motivates me in every other aspect of my life. It’s a motivating thing to have and a fun thing to do at the end of the day.”

