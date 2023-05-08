It took a while for Yankton’s Hope Lesher to realize her potential as a hurdler in high school track and field. Once she did, she ran with it.
“For a long time, I wasn’t sure what level I would be (able) to go or how good I had to be to go on,” Lesher said. “Once I learned I could, I was excited to (go to the next level). (With) having a sport (like track), it’s not only that I love track itself, but it also motivates me in every other aspect of my life. It’s a motivating thing to have and a fun thing to do at the end of the day.”
Lesher signed with Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) Monday at Yankton High School.
She was looking for a balance of good athletics and academics when deciding on where she wanted to go to school. Gustavus Adolphus offered her a chance to excel in track while pursuing a good education.
“They’ve had positive coaching in their hurdle area in the past, so that’s exciting,” Lesher said. “Education-wise, they have exercise physiology there and I’m thinking about going into chiropractic care.”
While Lesher said the track season has not been perfect thus far, she is enjoying her time competing with the Gazelles and is excited to have a good end to the season.
“I’m excited for the state meet and ESD, so it’s been fun so far,” Lesher said.
Lesher likes the vibe that Yankton head track and field coach Geoff Gross has brought to the team this year as well as what her hurdles coach, Brandon Colpitts, has done to help her throughout her track career.
“(Colpitts) has been the best hurdling coach,” Lesher said. “He’s been so supportive and so much fun.”
Gross said Lesher is built for the college track atmosphere and believes she will have fun in the environment.
“Hope is the epitome of a student athlete,” Gross said. “She’s an excellent student.
“One thing she is going to enjoy in college track (is that) it gives you a core group you can depend on. Track athletes at the college level tend to be committed to their academics and trade. I’m excited for her in that vein to be with a group of like-minded individuals.”
Lesher is looking forward to training in the summer and being around her new teammates next school year. She is also excited for her parents, Chrissy and David, to be able to attend her college meets.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.