OMAHA, Neb. — College of Saint Mary, ranked 12th in the latest NAIA poll, earned a 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.
Lexie Langley finished with 11 kills and Grace Werner had nine kills for the victorious Flames (18-7, 8-7 GPAC). Miranda Ring had 22 assists. Rachel Cushing posted 23 digs. Former Dakota Valley standout Rachel Rosenquist had two assisted blocks in limited action.
