ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The No. 1 seed Northwestern Red Raiders used an effective bunting game as they defeated the No. 8 seed Mount Marty Lancers 5-2 in the first round of the GPAC softball tournament Wednesday at Lady Dutch Field.
“We played much better than we did when we played (Northwestern) at home (Apr. 25), but the little things got to us,” Lancers head coach Kayla Bryant said.
Northwestern (44-6) got on the board in the bottom of the second as Maddie Kvatek singled of MMU starting pitcher McKenzie Gray to bring in Chloe Gallegos.
The Red Raiders got two runs on bunts in the third inning. Jennifer Boeve reached on a fielders’ choice as Gwen Mikkelsen scored on an error by the Lancers’ Lilinoe Nihi.
Nihi opened the Lancers’ scoring in the top of the fifth with an RBI single to cut NWC’s lead to 4-1 but was thrown out attempting to reach second base.
Red Raiders starting pitcher Kameryn Etherington (19-5) hit a home run to extend NWC’s lead to 5-1, then the Lancers Elisabeth McGill hit her second home run of the season in the top of the sixth inning to left center field.
Etherington pitched 4.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out four batters. She was relieved by Kate Kralik, who allowed one run in 2.1 innings pitched. She struck out the Lancers’ side of Nihi, Sami Noble and Sarah Hart in the top of the seventh to close out the Red Raiders’ victory.
MMU’s McKenzie Gray (7-10) pitched a six-inning complete game, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out three batters on 103 pitches.
“She did a phenomenal job out there,” Bryant said. “It was one of her best outings yet.”
The Lancers (17-21) play Dordt, who lost 2-1 to Briar Cliff in game two of the GPAC Tournament, at 6 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Lady Dutch Field. Northwestern takes on Briar Cliff at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Lady Dutch Field.
Makayla Graunke (7-10, 3.40 ERA) will get the start for MMU.
“Makayla’s got to be ready to go and we get to play another game,” Bryant said.
