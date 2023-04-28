Yankton’s eighth grade boys and seventh grade girls each took home six titles at the Yankton Junior High Relays track and field meet, held Friday at Yankton’s Williams Field.
For the Yankton boys, Miles Drotzmann led the eighth graders with a hand in three victories. He won the 100 (11.55) and 110 hurdles (16.36), and anchored the Bucks to victory in the 400 relay (47.86).
Dylan Steil, who won the 400 (58.80), anchored the winning 800 relay (1:46.58). Tegan LaCroix, who won the long jump (18-5), also ran on the winning 400 relay.
Tony Chapparo-Guitron and Tucker Renken also ran on the winning 400 relay. Ivan Hirschman, Karson Kral and Cooper Larsen completed the winning 800 relay for the Bucks.
Also in the eighth grade boys’ division, Dakota Valley’s Seth Reinhardt swept the shot put (40-8 1/2) and discus (125-0).
In the seventh grade girls’ division, September Rauch had a hand in three victories for the Yankton girls. She won the 100 hurdles (18.69) and the 100 (13.69), and ran on the Gazelles’ winning 1600 relay (4:58.44).
Mary Rounds, who also ran on Yankton’s winning 1600 relay, won the 800 (2:45.72). Rilyn Jackson and Abby Johanneson completed the winning relay.
Also for the Gazelles, Delaney Youmans won the 1600 (6:01.85) and Isabelle Sheldon won the high jump (4-4).
Dakota Valley had four wins in the seventh grade girls’ division. Isabella Carreau won the 400 (1:12.54) and ran on the Panthers’ winning sprint medley (2:13.13). Julia Bernard, who won the long jump (14-5), also ran on the winning medley, along with Taylor Pearman and Aubree Worden.
Also for the Panthers, the foursome of Ellison Rose, Alexis Stusse, Amrah Martin and Addison Orlando won the 800 relay (2:06.61).
Yankton’s eighth grade girls had one victory, as the foursome of Iyana Becker, Charleigh Madsen, Josslyn Elwood and Eden Wolfgram won the 800 relay (1:59.53). Dakota Valley’s foursome of Emma Honner ,Sam Swick, Peyton Konopasek and Melina Snoozy won the medley (2:04.36). Gayville-Volin’s Aliza Westrum won the 100 hurdles (17.40).
The Yankton boys earned three titles on the day, with Max Weisenburger and Jackson Kudera each having a hand in two wins. Weisenburger won the 110 hurdles (18.06), Kudera won the high jump (5-1) and the duo teamed with Nolan Pacheco and Kash Luellman to win the 800 relay (1:57.30).
The Dakota Valley boys won four events in the seventh grade division, with Tanner Boonstra and Tate Bernard each having a hand in two wins. Boonstra won the 100 (12.58), Bernard won the long jump (16-1) and the two teamed with Cameron Curry and Jamison Gould to win the medley (1:55.43). Also for Dakota Valley, Atticus Slater won the 200 (25.76).
Vermillion’s Gage Beverly swept the seventh grade boys’ distance races, claiming the 800 (2:34.07) and 1600 (5:21.82).
NOTE: The seventh grade girls’ 200 and the seventh grade boys’ 400 were not posted in the results available at presstime.
