Yankton’s eighth grade boys and seventh grade girls each took home six titles at the Yankton Junior High Relays track and field meet, held Friday at Yankton’s Williams Field.

For the Yankton boys, Miles Drotzmann led the eighth graders with a hand in three victories. He won the 100 (11.55) and 110 hurdles (16.36), and anchored the Bucks to victory in the 400 relay (47.86).

