HURON — Ronnie Wilharm of Vermillion won the girls’ 10-11 year-old title at the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Championship, Monday at Broadland Creek Golf Course.
Wilharm shot a 41 for the nine-hole event to earn a seven-stroke victory.
In the boys’ 12-13 year-old division, Yankton’s Tate Beste and Easton Vellek each shot 82 to finish fifth and sixth. Vermillion’s Trey Hansen was ninth at 85.
Parkston’s Payton Koehn is tied for seventh at the midway point of the boys’ 14-15 year-old division after shooting an 80. Beresford’s Maiya Muller is third in the girls’ 14-15 year-old division after a first-round 84.
Competition in the older divisions concludes today (Tuesday).
