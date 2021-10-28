TEA — Top-seeded Tea Area pounded out 343 yards on the ground in a 57-10 victory over Sturgis in the opening round of the Class 11AA football playoffs on Thursday in Tea.
The Titans (10-0) will face Yankton (6-4) in the semifinals on Nov. 5 in Tea. The victory was the 21st straight for Tea Area, the 2020 Class 11A champion.
Jaxon Weber rushed for 100 yards and three scores, and Chase Van Tol had 77 yards and a score for Tea Area. Cael Lundin was 10-of-14 passing for 123 yards and two scores, Maddix Slykhuis rushed for 77 yards, and Klayton Sattler caught four passes for 55 yards and a score in the victory.
Owen Cass passed for 173 yards and a score for Sturgis (3-7). Hunter Harrison had three catches for 109 yards and a score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.